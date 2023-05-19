Health
RSV vaccine available for older people
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month approved a new vaccine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for people 60 and older.
RSV is a highly contagious, airborne virus that infects the lungs and in some cases causes other respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis, which can be life-threatening in the elderly.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Estimate Between 60,000 and 160,000 elderly people are hospitalized with RSV each year, and between 6,000 and 14,000 adults aged 65 years and older are believed to die from RSV.
The approval of the vaccine Alexby comes after data were collected from an ongoing three-year clinical study involving approximately 25,000 adults aged 60 and older in the United States and abroad.
The respiratory syncytial virus epidemic season usually lasts from December to about February, increasing in autumn and decreasing in early spring.
Dr. Katie Scharf, director of infectious diseases at Kaiser Permanente Northwest, said the vaccine is a breakthrough that people have been waiting for for almost 60 years.
“There is no question that we need an additional layer of protection against RSV,” Scharf said.
Who will get the vaccine and when?
Vaccination is for people over the age of 60.
Those who wish to receive the RSV vaccine will be able to do so in the autumn. It will not be available until then, as the CDC committee has provided recommendations for best medical practice in distribution and use.
Do I need multiple vaccinations?
Arexvy is currently a single-dose vaccine.
As the three-year clinical study progresses and the efficacy of the vaccine continues to be studied, another dose may be recommended, Schaaf said.
How effective and safe are vaccines?
In the first year of the pivotal study, Arexvy was 83% effective in reducing the risk of lower respiratory tract disease from RSV and 94% effective in preventing serious illness.
The most commonly reported side effects by study participants were injection site pain, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, and joint stiffness and pain.
Of the approximately 25,000 clinical trial participants, 10 who received the vaccine and 4 who received the placebo reported atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, within 30 days.
The vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as safe to use, and the risk of side effects such as atrial fibrillation will continue to be evaluated in postmarketing studies.
Can I receive other vaccinations at the same time?
It is unclear whether RSV vaccine can be co-administered with COVID-19 or influenza vaccines.
The CDC will review this in the coming months and provide medical recommendations for use with Alexby before deploying a vaccine, Schaaf said.
What about children and toddlers?
In infants and children, RSV infection can also be life-threatening, especially in premature infants, children under 6 months of age, and those with weakened immune systems, neuromuscular disorders, and chronic lung disease. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
RSV is the cause of death in the United States each year. Up to 300 children under the age of 5.
Pfizer has developed a vaccine for women between 24 and 36 weeks’ gestation that is intended to prevent RSV in infants. This vaccine has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, so it is not yet available to the public.
In a clinical trial involving about 7,400 people, the vaccine reduced the risk of severe RSV disease in infants in the first three months of life by 82%. By about 6 months, efficacy was about 69%.
Sidney Wyatt covers health inequalities in the central Willamette Valley for The Statesman Journal. Send her your comments, questions and tips.[email protected](503) 399-6613, or on Twitter@sydney_elise44
The Statesman Journal’s coverage of health inequalities is partially funded byMJ Murdoch Charitable Trustseeks to strengthen the cultural, social, educational and spiritual foundations of the Pacific Northwest through capacity-building investments in the nonprofit sector.
