Adding Anakinra to Standard of Care Does Not Improve Outcomes in COVID-19 Pneumonia

The research results are JAMA network open No difference was found between anakinra and standard care versus standard care alone in reducing the risk of death or the need for ventilators in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation.

Spanish researchers conducted a decentralized, open-label, randomized phase 2/3 trial in 12 hospitals from May 2020 to March 2021. The study included adult patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive anakinra plus standard therapy (n=92) or standard therapy only (control; n=87). Standard therapy included hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir-ritonavir, and azithromycin. The primary efficacy outcome was the proportion of patients who did not require invasive or non-invasive ventilation on day 15 after treatment. process initiation.

Among the patients in the anakinra group (n=83) and control group (n=78) included in the intention-to-treat analysis, the mean (SD) age was 60.5 (11.5) years and 69.9% were male.

“ [A]Nakinra may serve as an early treatment for patients with less severe disease and inflammation.

At day 15, there was no difference in the proportion of ventilator-free patients in the anakinra and control groups (77.1% vs 85.9%, risk ratio, 0.90, 95% CI, 0.77-1.04, 95 % CI, 0.77-1.04. P. =.16). The addition of anakinra to standard care did not significantly differ between groups in time to ventilator (hazard ratio, 1.72, 95% CI, 0.82-3.62, 95% CI, 0.82-3.62, P. =.14).

Cumulative survival at day 28 was 92.9% for patients in the anakinra group and 92.6% for patients in the control group.

No significant difference was observed between patients in the anakinra group (17.2%) and those in the control group (23.6%) regarding the occurrence of at least one serious adverse event, the most common of which was respiratory failure.

Limitations include the open-label study design and small sample size.

According to the researchers, “[A]Nakinra may serve as an early treatment for patients with less severe disease and inflammation. “