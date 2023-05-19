



Maine officials have confirmed the first death. Poissan virus disease In 2023. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it had been found. tick-borne A disease of adults living in Sagadahok County. Portland resident Robert J. Weymouth, 58, has been identified as having died of complications from the virus. local obituary. According to the Maine CDC, the man developed neurological symptoms after being infected and probably died in a hospital in the state. His widow, Annemarie Weymouth, now warns others about protecting themselves from illness. “He was there but he couldn’t move. He could point to the words on the board. He was ‘scary’, ‘afraid’, ‘frustrated’. I was pointing at it,” Weymouth said. Maine local station. An adult deer tick on a blade of grass. Getty Images/iStockphoto

How is Powassan virus transmitted? Powassan virus can be transmitted to humans through the bites of infected deer and woodchuck ticks, health officials said. Spiders are active anytime temperatures are below freezing, but they are most active in spring, summer, and autumn. What are the symptoms of Powassan virus? Many people who are infected with the virus have no symptoms, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But for people who develop symptoms, it can take a week to a month after a tick bite before they feel sick, officials said. Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, and even memory loss, according to the Maine CDC. More severe cases can include neurological problems, such as inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, and about 10% of those with severe disease die, health officials said. Powassan virus cannot be treated. Health officials recommend that anyone who develops symptoms after being bitten contact their health care provider. The case of Poissant is rare in the USAbout 25 cases have been reported each year since 2015, according to the Maine CDC. There have been 15 confirmed cases in Maine since 2015, four of which occurred in 2022. Two of those infected with Poissan in 2022 have died from the disease, making Weymouth’s death the third Poissan death in Maine since 2015. How can I protect myself? Some Ways You Can Avoid Tick-Borne Diseases including Lyme disease — includes wearing when spending time outdoors Insect repellent containing DEET, Tuck your pants into your socks, avoid tall grass, shower as soon as you’re outside, and have someone check your body for ticks. Once you find it, time is of the essence. “We don’t have to wait for removal,” says Brian Bakkenson, assistant professor of public health at the University of Albany School of Public Health. told CBS News in April. “Take a pair of fine-tipped tweezers, get them as close to the skin as possible, and pull them straight up gently and firmly, and the mites will pop right out.” trending news Christopher Brito



Christopher Brito is a social media manager and trending content writer for CBS News.

