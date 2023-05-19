Integrative therapy in kidney cancer treatment ‘extremely safe’

Dr. Santosh Rao University Hospital Connor Whole Health and Integrative Oncology Society

According to Santosh Rao, M.D., using integrative therapies such as acupuncture and music therapy to manage pain has a lower potential side effect in kidney cancer patients compared to other pain management strategies such as opioids. is likely to be reduced.

in parallel with kidney cancer awareness month, Acknowledged in March, Rao spoke with CancerNetwork® Extensive developments in integrative and palliative care for kidney cancer include acupuncture, reflexology, massage, and acupressure.

“If we could potentially reduce opioid use, [adverse] Even if it’s all about limiting opioid usage, it’s a win,” Rao said. “You won’t get [adverse] For example, the effects of music therapy and massage. “

Rao, medical director of integrative oncology at the university hospital Connor Hall Health and president-elect of the SIO, said the pain management guidelines established by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) for integrative therapy in kidney cancer also explained.

cancer network®: Can you give us an overview of what integrative oncology and palliative care looks like at the university hospital Connor Whole Health?

Rao: We are building an integrative oncology program. … We work very closely with oncology supportive care and palliative care, and we have many strategies on how we can work together on both the inpatient and outpatient side.

A lot of these things are planned at the moment. At present, much of it is just collaboration between different programs. However, in many parts of the world, there are many synergies between palliative care, integrative medicine and integrative oncology. We are planning subsequent patterning, some of which will take place in hospitals, to offer complementary therapies alongside supportive oncology to help patients with pain and other conditions. And we will do the same on the outpatient side, trying to provide meaningful referrals for some of our symptomatic patients.

What is the most effective integrated oncology strategy to alleviate symptoms in these patients?

When I think of integrative oncology, I am reminded of several different things.For people trying to reduce their chances of recurrence, it is often [involves] Lifestyle strategies – can be important when you are diagnosed and undergoing treatment, but they are often very important afterward as well.and that [involves] Mainly diet, exercise and stress management.

Conversely, how can we alleviate symptoms and reduce the toxicity of treatment? That’s where things like acupuncture can really help. [along with] Massage and stress management. All of these techniques have been found to help with a variety of conditions, including pain and anxiety. Each has different evidence. Neuropathy is common with chemotherapy, for example. How can these symptoms be alleviated?

I found acupuncture to be high on the list when it came to pain, neuropathy, hot flashes, and joint pain. Massage is also very helpful for stress management.What some studies have found [that it] Alleviate pain and anxiety. And we want to personalize these approaches to what patients can most benefit from and what they are interested in, based in part on cultural aspects and past experience. We need to tailor our approach based on what is available to us and what we believe will help those particular symptoms.

What is SIO doing to improve kidney cancer care?

SIOs are medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, [and more]. We have yoga therapists, acupuncturists, nurses, [and more]. We have many supporters of our patients. This is a broad group, with opinions from many different perspectives.

Some of the more helpful things we did [include] An annual conference that informs members about the variety of content we have to offer. We have also created some very influential guidelines. There are various guidelines, but one of the most recent concerns pain management. this is, [SIO] and [ASCO].

It was very impactful and really outlined where we are now in terms of evidence for different methods in pain management.New guidelines will be published soon [that focuses on] anxiety and depression. Like many other types of cancer, kidney cancer patients often experience anxiety, depression, and pain.

Another guideline that we find useful and that we are proud of is the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. [NCCN] guidelines. Looking at the NCCN guidelines, I’m not sure it’s for survivors. Pain and a variety of symptoms such as cognitive impairment, anxiety, depression, and fatigue have integrative treatments that are now considered the standard of care.it affects the patient [with kidney cancer]as well.

As SIO is a global community, it is also beneficial to participate in other countries’ practices and strategies regarding complementary therapies and lifestyles. We communicate a lot and even have a podcast.

What are some of the more important suggestions outlined in these guidelines?

We will look at the pain guidelines. I was pretty conservative. We may expand on these guidelines in the future, or the evidence becomes stronger, but this was exactly our current state of affairs. For cancer pain in general, there was moderate evidence for the use of acupuncture, reflexology, or acupressure and massage. There was insufficient evidence for things like yoga and guided images.

For neuropathy, evidence for acupuncture, reflexology, or acupressure is weak. There was moderate evidence for hypnosis with respect to procedural pain. There was moderate evidence for massage for pain during palliative care. There is insufficient evidence for acupuncture and music therapy for surgical pain.

You contrast the guidelines with the fact that these treatments are extremely safe. My interest in this kind of approach is that as opposed to using these treatments, it’s usually using opioids, which have a lot of potential. [adverse] effect. …and there are guidelines for that. It is important that people are educated on safety guidelines when using these things. It really helped.

reference

Mao JJ, Ismaila N, Bao T, et al. Integrative medicine for pain management in oncology: Society for Integrative Oncology-ASCO guidelines. J Clin Ongol. 2022;40(34):3998-4024. Doi: 10.1200/JCO.22.01357