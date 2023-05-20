Want better sleep? Stop looking at the clock, says study





Do you often find yourself lying awake at night trying to calculate how many hours you could sleep if you could fall asleep at that exact moment? If this is a familiar scenario, then this strategy It might be helpful to know that is actually possible: In a recent sleep study of about 5,000 people, Indiana University researchers found that participants who looked at their clocks to fall asleep were more likely to have trouble falling asleep and having trouble falling asleep, according to a new study. I found that it could get worse. “Because sleeping pill use exacerbates insomnia symptoms, we found that time-monitoring behavior primarily affected sleeping pill use,” said Spencer, assistant clinical professor and associate director of clinical training in the Department of Psychology and Brain Sciences. Dawson said in his paper. press release. “People worry that they are not getting enough sleep and start estimating how long it will take them to fall asleep again and when they will have to wake up. No. The more stress you have, the harder it is to fall asleep.” Insomnia affects 4% to 22% of adults. In this new study, researchers presented approximately 4,880 patients enrolled at a private sleep medicine center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with questionnaires about insomnia levels and sleep disturbances. Participants were asked to rate their degree of insomnia and describe their nighttime habits, including whether they frequently used medications to improve their sleep problems. Approximately 1,558 participants met criteria for chronic insomnia. The data also show that participants who scored higher on time-monitoring behavior reported using sleeping pills more regularly. . People who met the criteria for chronic insomnia were also more likely to use sleeping pills on a regular basis. Cognitive-behavioral therapy is recommended for people with chronic insomnia, but they are more likely to receive it because of the barriers to getting it, researchers said. These may be able to help you sleep in the short term, but previous studies have shown that continued use of prescription and over-the-counter sleeping pills can lead to cognitive impairment, dementia, and the ability of researchers to monitor time. By striving to avoid these behaviors, patients may be able to improve their sleep quality and reduce the use of sleeping pills, he said. Ditch your watch, ditch your smartwatch, ditch your phone and just stop checking the time,” Dawson said. “Nowhere is looking at the clock particularly useful.”

