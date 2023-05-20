Weight-loss drug helps half of study teens lose obesity





May 19, 2023 — Nearly half of teens given the weight-loss drug semaglutide (Wegovy) were able to lose weight below the clinical threshold for obesity, a new study shows. By comparison, only 12.1% of placebo-treated obese adolescents in the 68-week trial were below the threshold. Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 because it mimics the effects of glucagon-like peptide 1, a hormone made in the gut that makes you feel full. The study, called STEP TEENS (Semaglutide Therapeutic Effects in Obese People), also showed that 74% of study participants had at least one drop in BMI category after weekly drug injections. compared with 19% of placebo takers. “In a practical sense, we found that semaglutide reduced weight to below levels defined as clinical obesity in nearly 50% of teens in our trial. It’s historically unprecedented for any other treatment,” said Aaron Kelly, M.D. Co-director of the Medical Center for Pediatric Obesity at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, he presented the latest data at the European Obesity Conference in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday. He said teens were about 23 times more likely to fall below the obesity threshold when they used semaglutide compared to placebo. For this analysis, published in a diary obesity On Wednesday, following the publication of the main results of the study last fall, New England Journal of Medicineshowed that Semaglutide helps Young people lose weight. the medicine is Approved by FDA In January, it was aimed at treating obesity in people over the age of 12. Dr Grace Murray, Children’s Health Ireland Child and Adolescent Obesity Service, Dublin, said that teenagers’ access to comprehensive healthcare is essential for proper treatment of obesity. “Treatment requires a long-term, multidisciplinary, chronic therapeutic approach, and when treatment is discontinued, the biological mechanisms that cause obesity typically begin again, driving obesity accumulation. [fatty] with a tissue,” she said. This means that “families need access to long-term treatments such as nutrition, exercise…behavioral support and sleep therapy, combined with medications and surgical interventions as needed.”

“The results of the STEP TEENS study represent a promising development in the treatment of adolescent obesity and complications related to liver function,” Murray said. carry out part of the plan In this updated analysis of the STEP TEENS trial, the authors investigated the effects of semaglutide in transitioning 134 adolescents from one BMI category to another. A placebo was given to 66 teens. All participants also received nutritional counseling and a goal of 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity per day. “After 68 weeks, not much happened. [in placebo participants]However, 12.1% of placebo participants fell below the obesity threshold and fell into the overweight or normal weight category,” Kelly said. However, referring to patients taking semaglutide, “A total of 45% of patients taking semaglutide fell below the BMI cutpoint for clinical obesity, 19.5% fell into the overweight category, and 25.4% It lowered my BMI into the normal weight category,” he said. He said. Although not “statistically significant,” Professor Kelly said, “Women tended to respond better to semaglutide, and similarly young adolescents tended to respond better to semaglutide, and those of moderate weight. “People tended to respond better to semaglutide, and there was a similar pattern in the obese class.”

