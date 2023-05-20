Myths Distort Views of Mental Illness | News, Sports, Jobs

Many myths and misconceptions cloud the picture and create a distorted public view of the nature of mental illness.

Long-standing misunderstood but widespread beliefs about mental illness contribute to public discrimination and stigma against serious health problems that affect nearly every individual and family in some way.

Addressing myths and replacing them with facts can help begin to eradicate much of the public’s negative perception of mental health disorders.

Based on information obtained from the MentalHealth.gov website, here are some common myths and corresponding facts about mental illness, its nature, prognosis, and treatment.

Myth: Mental health problems are rare.

Fact: Mental health problems are very common. Taking substance abuse and addiction into account, a total of 450 million people worldwide are affected by some form of mental health problem. 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience a mental health problem each year, and 1 in 20 Americans suffer from conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and recurrent or chronic major depression. I live with a serious mental illness.

Myth: Children do not experience mental health problems.

FACT: Half of all mental health disorders begin before age 14, and three-quarters of all mental health disorders begin before age 24. Even very young children can show early warning signs of mental health concerns. Early and prompt professional intervention is essential before problems interfere with other developmental needs, yet half of children and adults with mental health problems go untreated because of stigma. yeah.

Myth: People with mental health problems are violent and unpredictable.

Fact: The majority of people with mental health problems are not violent, even if they have serious problems. Only 3-5% of her acts of violence are attributed to individuals living with severe mental illness. In fact, a person with severe mental illness is more than ten times more likely to be a victim of violent crime than the general population.

Myth: People with mental health problems cannot work or lead normal lives.

Fact: People with mental health problems can be just as productive and efficient as any other employee, especially if the problem is properly managed by a professional or affected person. can be increased. Mental illness is one of the leading causes of disability in this country, yet many people with mental illness who are successfully treated and managed work, are married, have families and have strong friendships. build a social life and generally lead a productive and fulfilling life.

Myth: Character weaknesses or flaws are at the root of mental illness.

FACT: Mental health disorders are biological illnesses that affect brain chemistry and are largely, and sometimes predominantly, genetic in origin. Stress, trauma, and other adverse life experiences can also contribute. Just as diabetics can’t get out of insulin shock or out of a cardiac event, people can’t “get out” of a severe psychotic episode. Coexisting with and successfully managing severe mental health conditions often requires extraordinary levels of character strength and personal resilience.

Myth: People with mental illness have no cure and no hope of recovery.

Fact: There is no cure for mental illness, but these disorders, like other serious health problems, can be managed very well. Most people with mental health problems can recover with proper treatment, but the recovery process means different things to different people. Recovery is often not a linear process, but most people with treatment recover well enough to live and participate fully in their communities.

Myth: Psychotherapy is a waste of time and there is no panacea.

Fact: Treatment is very effective, especially for more manageable problems, such as clinical depression and certain types of anxiety disorders, but often for more chronic and serious problems as well. Effective. Treatment varies from person to person and includes different types of psychotherapy, medication, or a combination of both. A relatively new non-invasive procedure known as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) has been used with considerable success to treat severe recurrent and treatment-resistant depression. Medication use must be closely monitored by a physician or certified nurse, and medication adjustments or changes may be necessary to produce the desired outcome. You must follow your doctor’s instructions when taking prescription drugs and avoid the self-medication trap of overuse of alcohol and illegal drugs. Effective psychotherapy can introduce a person to positive lifestyle choices, choices, thought patterns, and problem-solving techniques that may have been unthinkable before.

