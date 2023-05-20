Obesity drug benefits heart health as well as weight loss, study says





DUBLIN, May 19 (Reuters) – Ingesting Novo Nordisk products (NOVOb.CO) A new U.S. study finds that a new anti-obesity drug not only promotes weight loss, but may help reduce the risk of heart disease. After one year of taking semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, a patient’s risk of suffering a condition such as heart attack or stroke over the next 10 years drops from 7.6% to 6.3%, as measured by commonly used calculators. said Mayo Clinic researchers. found. The results, presented at the European Obesity Conference in Dublin this week, are one of the first indications that weight loss caused by new GLP-1 agonist drugs like Wegoby also provides heart health benefits. , which scientists hoped it would not be. There is still a lot of comprehensive data to prove. The study included only 93 patients, and the researchers needed more numbers to confirm whether the risk reduction scores actually meant less illness and death over time. A large-scale study is needed, he said. Novo plans to publish the results of the five-year SELECT trial investigating the health effects of injectables, particularly heart disease, later this year. Dear Investor, Governments and insurance companies alike are keenly monitoring the data. “This is very important because we know that obesity is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” one of the researchers, Dr. Andrés Acosta, told Reuters. “So the problem is, with 15% of drugs, [average weight loss]Can we really start to improve cardiovascular risk and say that people are dying less?” Risk was calculated using the American College of Cardiology calculators based on data such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The researchers assessed risk in patients (predominantly white women, with an average BMI of 39.8 and no history of heart disease) before starting the drug and after one year of taking the drug. The study was peer-reviewed by the conference organizer, the European Association for Obesity Research, but the full paper is not yet available. This study was not funded by Novo. Reporting by Jennifer Rigby, Editing by Louise Havens Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Jennifer Rigby thomson Reuters Jen reports on health issues that affect people around the world, from malaria to malnutrition. As part of the Health & Pharma team, recent notable articles include a survey of health care for young transgender people in the UK, an article on the rise in measles after routine vaccination due to COVID-19, and Preventing the next pandemic. including efforts to She previously worked for the British newspaper The Telegraph and Channel 4 She News, as well as working as a freelancer in Myanmar and the Czech Republic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/obesity-drug-brings-heart-health-benefit-alongside-weight-loss-study-2023-05-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos