Food cues we are unaware of can influence our eating behavior

Dieting can be difficult, and different approaches are available to control eating behavior. New research from Osaka Metropolitan University reveals that it’s not just conscious neural processes that influence our eating behavior, but unconscious processes as well. This research pro swan. Long-term weight loss is not always successful obesity persists lead to increased risk It influences the development of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, stroke and many other health conditions. obesity rate is on the rise, nearly tripling between 1975 and 2016. a meta-analysis A study of 29 long-term weight loss studies found that more than 80% of the weight lost while dieting was regained within 5 years. This study aims to explain why taking dietary advice is not always a successful approach to long-term weight loss. Because traditional dietary guidance targets the conscious decision-making process, the team Professor Takahiro YoshikawaIt aims to investigate the effect of unconscious Neural processes involved in appetite regulation. Food signs that we are unaware of are also having an impact Study participants were shown pictures of food above or below the threshold of consciousness using a visual backward-masking procedure, and brain activity was monitored using magnetoencephalography, which measures neuronal electrical activity. Researchers found that in areas of the brain that control eating behavior, – inferior frontal gyrus – Neural activity in response to consciously presented and unconsciously presented food images differed. Want more breaking news? apply technology network‘ Daily Newsletter. Get the latest science news delivered directly to your inbox every day. subscribe for free After being shown images of food, participants completed a questionnaire that researchers used to associate differences in brain activity with differences in eating behavior, such as cognitive inhibition of food intake and emotional eating. The main takeaway from this study is that both conscious and unconscious neural processes contribute to our eating behavior.If future research can learn more about how eating behavior is controlled by unconscious neural processes, we can combine that understanding with our current knowledge of conscious neural processes to control eating behavior. It may be possible to develop more effective methods for ” Said Professor Yoshikawa. reference: Ishida R, Ishii A, Matsuo T, Minami T, Yoshikawa T. Association between eating behavior and immediate neural activity evoked by viewing food images presented in and out of consciousness: a magnetoencephalography study. pro swan. 2022;17(12):e0275959. Doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0275959 This article press release Graduated from Osaka Metropolitan University. The material has been edited for length and content.

