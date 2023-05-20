How the common Epstein-Barr virus causes multiple sclerosis

A new study reveals why Epstein-Barr virus (EPV) contributes to multiple sclerosis (MS).

Certain antibodies that the body produces to fight infections can mistakenly attack the brain and spinal cord and damage the nervous system.

This may contribute to balance and mobility problems associated with MS.

However, because the majority of people contract EPV early in life and only a minority develop MS, experts suspect that other mechanisms, such as genetic risk factors, may also play a role. said there may be. How does the new report Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) may contribute to the development of multiple sclerosis (MS). according to findingswas published in scientific progress Certain antibodies produced by the body to fight infections can mistakenly attack the brain and spinal cord on Wednesday, causing damage to the nervous system and causing problems with balance and motor skills associated with MS. In addition, T cells, another part of the immune response that provides protection against infection, can also malfunction and attack the nervous system. Evidence so far suggests that EBV infection is a prerequisite for MS, and scientists are just beginning to uncover the mechanisms by which the virus infects. help Affects the development of chronic inflammatory autoimmune diseases of the central nervous system. Although over 90% of the population experiences EBV infection, only a minority develop MS, suggesting that other mechanisms such as genetic risk factors are involved. “This new paper supports a number of other studies that point to molecular mimicry as a major way that EBV infection contributes to the development of MS. The idea is that some will also target human proteins that are similar to EBV proteins,” he said. Michael SeeAn assistant professor at the Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine told Healthline.

To better understand how EBV can cause MS in certain people, researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden took blood samples from 713 people with MS and 722 healthy people. was inspected. They found that an antibody known as EBNA1, which the body produces to fight infections, can also bind to a protein called CRYAB in the brain and spinal cord that protects the body from the harmful effects of inflammation. As this study suggests, binding of the EBNA1 antibody to the CRYAB protein can damage the nervous system and cause MS problems related to balance, mobility and motor function. Malaise. Misdirected antibodies were detected in approximately 23% of MS patients and 7% of healthy individuals. “In MS, the immune system targets molecules in the brain myelin sheath similar to those in EBV, which leads to damage to one’s own brain and spinal cord,” Sy said. There also appears to be cross-reactivity between T cells, which also stimulates the body to produce antibodies that fight infections. “It is very likely that these misdirected, cross-reactive B cells, antibodies, and T cells influence neuroinflammation and contribute to this disease.” Dr. Tobias Lanzsaid a neurology-trained assistant professor of immunology and rheumatology at Stanford Medical School.

Most people, about 90%, become infected with EBV early in life. The virus remains dormant in the body and usually causes no symptoms. Scientists have known for years that there is a link between EBV and MS. Previous research This suggests a 32-fold increase in MS risk after EBV infection. Big Consideration from 2022 Nearly 100% of MS patients were found to have been previously infected with EBV. “Studies show that infection with Epstein-Barr virus is required for the development of MS. It seems almost impossible to get MS without first having EBV,” said Sy. increase. Not everyone infected with EBV develops MS, and some healthy people who have these antibodies do not develop MS. “Other genetic and environmental risk factors may further increase the risk of developing the disease,” Lanz said. According to researchers, the variability in immune responses and their impact on the nervous system indicates that MS prevention needs to be highly individualized. Eradication or control of EBV could also help prevent future MS cases, Sy said. And, according to Lanz, these findings could help scientists develop vaccines against EBV that could help prevent MS. “There are currently no EBV-specific therapies for MS. However, understanding the exact mechanism will likely reveal EBV molecules that can be directly targeted,” said Lanz.