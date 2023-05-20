Study finds weight loss pill Wegovy has significant additional benefits





Patients taking weight loss pill Wegobee for one year have reduced risk of heart disease, early evidence that Novo Nordisk’s best-selling obesity drug may also have a positive impact on cardiovascular health was suggested by

People followed in the study said their 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease was reduced by 18% Andres AcostaAssociate Professor of Medicine mayo clinic. The researchers used standardized surveys of heart risk to evaluate about 100 people (mostly white women) who had taken Wegovy over her year in clinics across the United States. Because the study was done in the real world, not in a clinical trial, there was no control group, so the researchers wondered whether the improvement was due to Wegobee, commonly known as semaglutide, or whether there were other factors. I couldn’t say for sure. play. But Acosta said in an interview that the results are a silver lining as doctors await the results of larger, more rigorous trials conducted by Novo. The results “are an excellent sign that the ongoing Select trial on overall cardiovascular disease mortality is hopefully successful,” Acosta said in an interview. assigned name Go to Novo’s study. “But we have to wait for those studies.” He presented the findings at the conference. European Obesity Conference in Dublin. The large trial, which is following 17,500 patients with a history of obesity and cardiovascular disease, is expected to have results this summer. albeit much smaller mayo clinic The study was not randomized, and the authors said they observed positive effects on blood pressure, blood sugar, liver function, and reduced use of other drugs. Grace O’MalleyHe, who heads the Obesity Research and Care Group at the RCSI College of Medicine and Health Sciences in Ireland, was not involved in the trial. uncontrolled vomiting It is important to hear about “outcomes other than weight,” o’malley said, focusing on the frequency of side effects. “Access to obesity drugs for people with obesity-related complications should be protected and should not be used to attempt to change body size for cosmetic reasons.” The Mayo Clinic team also looked at patients’ weight loss and side effects. About 300 patients followed by the group showed an average weight loss of about 13% of body weight, which mirrored the results observed in randomized clinical trials. About half experienced side effects, mainly nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and constipation. About 5% of Wegovy patients required hospitalization or emergency room visits for severe side effects, according to Acosta, a higher number than confirmed in clinical trials. He said the hospital visit was the result of a patient becoming dehydrated from uncontrolled nausea and vomiting, highlighting the need for doctors to closely monitor patients as weight-loss drugs become more widely prescribed. said it was a manifestation. Real-world trials mirrored the limited supply experienced by obese patients. Acosta said doctors at the clinic prescribed the drug to about 1,000 people, but only about 300 started taking it. Shortages and lack of insurance coverage made it difficult for patients to obtain medicines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/well/2023/05/19/wegovy-diet-drug-heart-risk-dips/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos