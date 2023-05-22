Warn about a little-known allergy that affects 1 in 50 Britons

Doctors today warned of a little-known food allergy that is often mistaken for hay fever.

It is believed that 1 in 50 Britons suffers from pollen-food syndrome, a reaction caused by eating raw fruits and vegetables.

It is usually harmless and causes a runny nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes.

But allergies can be more serious, says Dr. Sabah Salman.

“Worse symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, difficulty swallowing and breathing can occur,” said the general practitioner, who works in South London.

“Of course, in this case, you should definitely seek emergency medical attention.”

Food pollen syndrome (a hypersensitivity also caused by eating nuts) commonly affects hayfever sufferers.

Dr. Salman, who works at Lloyd’s Pharmacy, added, “Many plant-based foods have protein structures that have a very similar shape to pollen from the types of trees, grasses and weeds that cause hay fever.”

“The human immune system doesn’t always recognize the difference between the pollen we breathe in from trees and the food we eat.”

“Basically, pollen-food syndrome occurs when your immune system recognizes the food proteins you eat as allergens and triggers an allergic reaction.”

This creates symptoms similar to the hay fever that this season is in full swing, she added.

Raw apples, peaches, kiwis, almonds, and hazelnuts are common triggers.

Symptoms (such as mild swelling of the lips, tongue, mouth, ears, or throat) usually occur within 10 minutes of eating the offending food.

“Some people notice symptoms just by preparing food,” Salman said.

“For example, food particles in the air can cause sneezing, runny noses and eye irritation, and peeling fruits and vegetables can cause dermatitis.”

Mild symptoms tend to subside within an hour without treatment or water.

Dr Salman added: “If you are taking an antihistamine and your symptoms do not improve, you should seek medical advice.”

“If you have a food allergic reaction that affects breathing or circulation, for example causing fainting, do not resort to antihistamines or asthma inhalers. Instead, contact your healthcare provider ASAP.”

Many people with food pollen syndrome can tolerate cooked or canned reactive foods, even if they cannot eat them raw without causing symptoms.

This is because they are “denatured,” Dr. Salman said.

“This means that soups containing allergens are unlikely to cause symptoms, but very gently cooked stir-fried vegetables can be a problem,” Salman said.

“Some people can tolerate certain types of the same food. For example, one type of apple may cause a reaction, while another type may not.

Despite Dr. Salman’s warnings, few people in the UK have heard of this allergy.

A survey of 500 Britons conducted by Lloyds Pharmacy found that 78% had never heard of food pollen syndrome.