Health
Immunization experts concerned about low doses of Omicron boosters
There is a “lack of urgency” regarding vaccinations, especially bivalent COVID-19 boosters, says the Immunization Advice Center.
Updated Omicron targeted vaccine (Pfizer BA.4/5 bivalent vaccine) is now available From April, those who are 30 years old or older are eligible.
According to Ministry of Health data, last updated on 12 May, 893,157 people, or 52.5% of those eligible, received the second booster dose and 289,402 received the third booster dose.
Nicky Turner, Medical Director of Immunization Consultation Center, said: Checkpoint There was concern about the intake of boosters for the new coronavirus.
“We’re now in the fourth wave of the coronavirus, and it’s not yet in a winter pattern, but it’s still there and we don’t know when the next wave will come,” Turner said. .
“I expect it will eventually fall into a seasonal pattern, but at this stage it’s just rolling in,” she said.
“So we have to keep thinking that the coronavirus is out there. It’s real. Hundreds of New Zealanders still die every year and we will continue to do so I guess.”
Turner said people were becoming complacent with the status quo.
“There’s a lack of urgency. I think we’ve always had this problem with vaccines. It’s invisible and oblivious,” she said.
“People forget how bad this disease is until we see it or feel it. is bothering me.
“So we have lost the urgency to worry about this disease. The flu is the same. The flu is a killer. Yet we are too complacent. It really affects us.” Until then, I take it for granted.”
Turner said there are likely a variety of reasons for the slow adoption, including pandemic fatigue.
“I think people just feel that we were there and we did it and we moved on. You know, it’s like the flu. It’s still there in our community. We forget that it’s a serious illness,” Turner said.
“But there are many other reasons. I think our community is a little bit polarized. [beliefs] in the media and social media. Some people feel that they have been damaged by living through that missionary period in our history,” she said.
“And there are some systemic issues around whether or not we can go out and make sure we get the vaccine.”
There was still some confusion about the purpose of the bivalent booster dose, Turner said.
“There are many people [still] Especially the elderly are at risk of COVID-19,” she said.
“Older people are 40 times more likely to be hospitalized and much more likely to die than younger people.
“People who have not been vaccinated are much more likely to be hospitalized, [and] Because it targets people with a medical condition, many people are still at risk of COVID-19, even if they have had COVID-19 and have had three doses of the vaccine. but it’s not too dangerous for everyone at the moment. higher risk. ”
According to Ministry of Health data, 35.3% of the 50-64 year old group and 69.1% of the 65 and older group received a second booster dose.
The boosters also helped restore a weakened immune system, Turner said.
“Vaccine immunity works similarly [to infection immunity] to protect us. But it weakens so it needs a booster, think again that like the flu vaccine, a booster is needed to maintain immunity.
“I think what many people don’t realize is that as we get older, the immune response in younger people gets better and stronger. We could suffer more severe consequences of COVID-19. will be higher.”
Bivalent boosters are available to all adults over the age of 30, people with serious medical conditions, and pregnant women.
“If you have severe asthma or heart, lung or kidney problems, a vaccine can really help protect you from severe COVID-19,” Turner said.
“We may still be infected, but we hope it doesn’t get worse, we don’t go to the hospital, and of course we don’t die.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/checkpoint/audio/2018891222/immunisation-experts-concerned-at-low-uptake-of-omicron-booster
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google’s Bard AI Says Urgent Steps Should Be Taken to Limit Google’s Power (*Check Notes*)
- Immunization experts concerned about low doses of Omicron boosters
- Helping earthquake survivors in Türkiye
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sees 80% chance of being arrested
- Shocked by stupidity: Prosecutors get lawyer’s notes that blow up Trump Mar-a-Lago’s defense
- Meet Puteri Indonesia 2023, Jokowi leaves a message on promoting tourism
- Can the writers’ strike fix Hollywood?…
- Troy Records Launches $500 Million Grant Application for Upstate Communities as Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs – Troy Records
- Repurposed inhibitor of bacterial dihydrodipicolinate reductase exhibits effective herbicidal activity
- Soaring tensions around the G7 and Micron show the limits of the US-China reset
- Sarath Babu: Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies aged 71 from multiple organ failure
- GRC tennis shines in region – Winchester Sun