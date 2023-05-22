Bladder cancer treatment with BCG vaccine may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia







“A team of several uro-oncologists and Alzheimer’s disease researchers [also] We were surprised and excited to see a significant association between BCG treatment and reduced mortality. ” Mark S. Weinberg, M.D., Chief Investigator and Physician of the Alzheimer’s Clinical Translational Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital told Helio. “While this was not the primary objective of our study, it may suggest that BCG needs to be studied for its potential benefits on mortality outside the framework of neurological disorders.” Background and methodology Although the BCG vaccine is used worldwide to prevent tuberculosis, the intravesical BCG vaccine is currently the recommended treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It is hypothesized that vaccines reduce the risk of: Alzheimer’s disease However, previous studies investigating such associations had some limitations. Mark S. Weinberg Weinberg et al. conducted a cohort study of 6,467 initially diagnosed patients aged 50 years and older. Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer From 1987 to 2021, he was treated within the Massachusetts General Brigham Health System. Of these, 3,388 (mean age 69.89 years, 76.9% male) were treated with the BCG vaccine. Her other 3,079 participants (mean age 70.73 years, 70.7% male) served as a control group. The researchers used 15-year follow-up data for participants who had not clinically progressed to muscle-invasive cancer within 8 weeks and had not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias within 1 year after their cancer diagnosis. evaluated. Time to onset of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias identified by diagnostic code or medication was the primary outcome. result Treatment with the BCG vaccine appeared to be associated with a lower incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia (HR = 0.8, 95% CI, 0.69-0.99) in patients aged 70 years or older at treatment was even lower (HR = 0.8; 95% CI, 0.69–0.99). 0.74; 95% CI, 0.6–0.91). A competing risks analysis showed that BCG vaccine treatment was associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia (5-year risk difference, 0.011, 95% CI, 0.019 to 0.003) and a reduced risk of death in BCG vaccine-treated patients. A relationship was shown. No early diagnosis (5-year risk difference, 0.056; 95% CI, 0.075–0.037). next step Additional trials will help further analyze the relationships identified in this study, the researchers wrote. “While it took several years to complete our full study, the preliminary findings and the generosity of the Alzheimer’s Association and its supporters have led to a series of small clinical trials of BCG vaccination in 2020. We were able to get started,” Weinberg told Helio. “The findings are intended to provide proof of principle that the BCG vaccine is safe and can hypothetically affect the immune system of older adults. “We are studying the effects of BCG on cognitive function, immune function, and blood and cerebrospinal fluid markers of Alzheimer’s disease,” he added. “We’re analyzing that data now, but we’re already looking at the best design for large-scale studies.” For more information: Mark S. Weinberg, M.D., Contact information is Massachusetts General Hospital Psychiatry, 149 13th St., 10-136, Charlestown, MA 02129. Email: [email protected]

