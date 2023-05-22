Naga Manchetti on ‘constant pain’ from adenomyosis | Women’s Health

of BBC Host Naga Manchetti hopes to raise awareness of adenomyosis, thought to affect 1 in 10 women, by sharing excruciating pain caused by a little-known disease of the uterus. clarified.

Ms. Manchetti said her weekend bout was so painful that her husband called an ambulance after she screamed for 45 minutes, but she has had painful, heavy periods for decades, sometimes dying. He said he struggled to get a diagnosis and treatment because of outside.

She told Radio 5 Live listeners: constant pain. in my womb. around the pelvis. Sometimes it travels down the thigh. And you’ll be in some pain for the rest of the show and before you go to bed. “

Adenomyosis is a condition in which the endometrium grows deep within the muscular wall of the uterus. Similar to endometriosis, in which the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, it can be very heavy and cause serious symptoms such as cramping, bleeding, pain during and after sex, and when going to the bathroom. .

Adenomyosis is commonly diagnosed in women over the age of 40, but younger women are also affected and are often discovered only at routine examinations, and many women are unaware that they have adenomyosis. There will be This is common among women who have had many deliveries, especially those who have had caesarean deliveries.

Possible treatments include hormonal contraceptives, pain relievers, and anti-inflammatory drugs. But in some cases, surgery to remove the uterus or a hysterectomy (which Ms. Mancheti resists to avoid premature menopause) is the only solution, but it’s not suitable for young women who want to conceive naturally. do not have.

Doctors said he was “just unlucky” and had to adjust his life to the pain and heavy bleeding, including setting alarms all night to change tampons. . She added that there is not yet an NHS page dedicated to adenomyosis.

UK Endometriosis Advisor Joe Hanley said the lack of specific guidelines for the diagnosis and management of adenomyosis has made it difficult for clinicians to identify and treat it. said there is. “The lack of awareness, guidelines and research for health professionals will affect the general public,” Hanley added.

One of the show’s guests, Jenn Moore, described the pain as “like there’s a bowling ball in your pelvis and it’s pushing from the inside out trying to break your bones.” She had to take medication daily and she was regularly bedridden, she said.

Another guest, Amy, said the pain prevented her from playing with her 11-year-old daughter. “It breaks my heart,” she said through tears.

Yin Chong, professor of reproductive medicine at the University of Southampton, said that adenomyosis and endometriosis both involve endometrial glandular tissue that exists in some form outside the uterus, so they belong to the same family of diseases. said it is considered However, adenomyosis is less clear and can only be diagnosed by ultrasound or MRI scan.

About 40% of women with adenomyosis also have endometriosis, according to Dr Alison McLean, a women’s health researcher at the University of Liverpool. She added that although ultrasound and MRI diagnostics have advanced recently, “they are not 100% accurate and the diagnostic criteria are still under discussion.”

Dharani Hapangama, professor of gynecology at the University of Liverpool, said while some clinical trials were looking at new treatments that were “sorely needed”, “as we know, 10% of women “We needed the first basic science to better understand the condition that we think people suffer from.” Very little about it. “The main problem is the lack of research funding,” she added.

Adenomyosis may also affect fertility, but its relevance is not yet fully understood.Ann analysis A study by Tommy’s, a miscarriage charity, found that 1 in 10 subfertile women are diagnosed with adenomyosis.

Department of health And a Social Care spokeswoman said the UK’s first government-led women’s health strategy, launched last summer, “will improve the way health and care systems listen to all women, while improving the way all women are heard. It promotes the health and well-being of women and girls in the United States.”

She added: “We are working to transform the women’s health content on the NHS website, adding pages on diseases such as adenomyosis to make it easier to find relevant information.”