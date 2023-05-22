In non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, women with CRT-D appear to have the best outcome: BIO-LIBRA



Source/disclosure information

Issuer: sauce: Cutifa V et al Latest Clinical Trials and Science – Ventricular Arrhythmias. Announcement location: Heart Rhythm 2023; May 19-21, 2023. New Orleans (hybrid conferencing).

Disclosure: This work was supported by an investigator-initiated research grant from Biotronik. Kutyifa reports that he has received research grants from Biotronik, Boston Scientific, NIH, Spire, and Zoll, and consultancy fees from Abbott, Biotronik, Medtronic, and Zoll.





Important points:

Among patients with nonischemic cardiomyopathy, women were less likely than men to die or experience a ventricular event.

This trend was strongest among women using defibrillators with cardiac resynchronization therapy.

Results from the BIO-LIBRA study show that among patients with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, ventricular arrhythmias and mortality are higher in women than in men, especially when using cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators. was low.

Results of the second interim analysis of BIO-LIBRA. Designed to include at least 40% womenPatients traditionally undervalued in implantable cardiac device trials were presented by the following reporters: Valentina I’m fat,medical doctor, FHRS, FACC, FESC, Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Rochester Medical Center, at Heart Rhythm 2023.







“We had a particular focus on the role of sex in this patient population,” Ktifa said at a press conference. “We wanted this study to address two gaps in his knowledge. The first is that Device clinical studies underestimate proportion of women, was only 15% to 30% of the participants. These percentages have not changed in recent years. We also know that no recent data on non-ischemic cardiomyopathy (a type of cardiomyopathy that causes myocardial weakness, hospitalization for heart failure, and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias) are currently available in the United States. ”

At a press conference, Kutifa said that 47.5% of the 1,000 non-ischemic cardiomyopathy patients (mean age 62) who require device treatment were women, surpassing the enrollment target of 40%. 51% said they were receiving device therapy. In men, 58% had 42% had a CRT-D implanted. All devices used in the study he were made by Biotronik.

Recruitment model includes “a very simple set of tools, such as promoting the recruitment of women in the field, closely tracking women’s registration, providing hints for consent, and providing materials specifically developed for patients. was included. [including] “The BIO-LIBRA Patient Guide focuses specifically on the diverse representation of patients of different genders and races,” said Kutifa. “We also included educational materials and very detailed FAQs to help patients understand what it means to be in a clinical trial and what it means to have heart disease, a leading cause of death among women. What is striking is that by increasing the enrollment of women, we also increased the enrollment of a racially diverse population: 30% of our patients are “non-white” and 10% of patients are Hispanic. Or self-reported as Latino. “

Compared with men, women were more likely to have NYHA class III HF (55% vs. 46%; P. = .007) and were less likely to suffer from paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (10% vs 15%; P. < .001), according to the researchers.

Drug use was similar by gender, except for diuretics, which were used more frequently in women (P. = .009), the researchers found.

“SGLT2 inhibitors, [angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitors] was high and increased over time,” Kutifa said at a press conference. “Patients’ medications have improved even after ICD or CRT-D implantation.”

The researchers found that 9.6% of patients died and 8.2% developed ventricular tachycardia (VT) or ventricular fibrillation (VF) with an average follow-up of 2.27 years.

Compared with men, women had a lower risk of death, VT or VF (adjusted HR = 0.65; 95% CI, 0.46–0.91; P. = .013; log rank P. < .001), and mortality/VF/VT rates were numerically lower in CRT-D patients compared with ICD patients (aHR = 0.79; 95% CI, 0.56–1.1; P. = .163; logrank P. = .166), according to the researchers.

VT/VF event risk favored women over men (HR = 0.56; 95% CI, 0.35-0.91; P. = .019; log rank P. = .004), numerically favoring CRT-D over ICD (HR = 0.81; 95% CI, 0.5–1.3; P. = .377; logrank P. = .203), the researchers found.

Women with CRT-D had the lowest cumulative probability of death/VT/VF at 8%, followed by women with ICD at 17%, men with ICD at 19%, and men with CRT-D at 20% (P. interaction = .007; log-rank P. < .001), Kutifa said at a press conference.

“There’s an interesting and complex relationship between gender and device type, and we had enough women to assess and report on that,” Kutifa said at a press conference. “We believe this study will pave the way for future clinical studies, further transform the way men and women are enrolled in clinical trials, and provide a more balanced view of all genders and races.” I sincerely hope so.”