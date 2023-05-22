In non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, women with CRT-D appear to have the best outcome: BIO-LIBRA

Cutifa V et al Latest Clinical Trials and Science – Ventricular Arrhythmias. Announcement location: Heart Rhythm 2023; May 19-21, 2023. New Orleans (hybrid conferencing).
Disclosure: This work was supported by an investigator-initiated research grant from Biotronik. Kutyifa reports that he has received research grants from Biotronik, Boston Scientific, NIH, Spire, and Zoll, and consultancy fees from Abbott, Biotronik, Medtronic, and Zoll.
Add Topics to Email Alerts
Get an email when new articles are posted
Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. .
Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected].
Important points:
Among patients with nonischemic cardiomyopathy, women were less likely than men to die or experience a ventricular event.
This trend was strongest among women using defibrillators with cardiac resynchronization therapy.
Results from the BIO-LIBRA study show that among patients with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, ventricular arrhythmias and mortality are higher in women than in men, especially when using cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators. was low.
Results of the second interim analysis of BIO-LIBRA. Designed to include at least 40% womenPatients traditionally undervalued in implantable cardiac device trials were presented by the following reporters: Valentina I’m fat,medical doctor, FHRS, FACC, FESC, Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Rochester Medical Center, at Heart Rhythm 2023.
Valentina I’m fat
“We had a particular focus on the role of sex in this patient population,” Ktifa said at a press conference. “We wanted this study to address two gaps in his knowledge. The first is that Device clinical studies underestimate proportion of women, was only 15% to 30% of the participants. These percentages have not changed in recent years. We also know that no recent data on non-ischemic cardiomyopathy (a type of cardiomyopathy that causes myocardial weakness, hospitalization for heart failure, and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias) are currently available in the United States. ”
At a press conference, Kutifa said that 47.5% of the 1,000 non-ischemic cardiomyopathy patients (mean age 62) who require device treatment were women, surpassing the enrollment target of 40%. 51% said they were receiving device therapy. In men, 58% had 42% had a CRT-D implanted. All devices used in the study he were made by Biotronik.
Recruitment model includes “a very simple set of tools, such as promoting the recruitment of women in the field, closely tracking women’s registration, providing hints for consent, and providing materials specifically developed for patients. was included. [including] “The BIO-LIBRA Patient Guide focuses specifically on the diverse representation of patients of different genders and races,” said Kutifa. “We also included educational materials and very detailed FAQs to help patients understand what it means to be in a clinical trial and what it means to have heart disease, a leading cause of death among women. What is striking is that by increasing the enrollment of women, we also increased the enrollment of a racially diverse population: 30% of our patients are “non-white” and 10% of patients are Hispanic. Or self-reported as Latino. “
Compared with men, women were more likely to have NYHA class III HF (55% vs. 46%; P. = .007) and were less likely to suffer from paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (10% vs 15%; P. < .001), according to the researchers.
Drug use was similar by gender, except for diuretics, which were used more frequently in women (P. = .009), the researchers found.
“SGLT2 inhibitors, [angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitors] was high and increased over time,” Kutifa said at a press conference. “Patients’ medications have improved even after ICD or CRT-D implantation.”
The researchers found that 9.6% of patients died and 8.2% developed ventricular tachycardia (VT) or ventricular fibrillation (VF) with an average follow-up of 2.27 years.
Compared with men, women had a lower risk of death, VT or VF (adjusted HR = 0.65; 95% CI, 0.46–0.91; P. = .013; log rank P. < .001), and mortality/VF/VT rates were numerically lower in CRT-D patients compared with ICD patients (aHR = 0.79; 95% CI, 0.56–1.1; P. = .163; logrank P. = .166), according to the researchers.
VT/VF event risk favored women over men (HR = 0.56; 95% CI, 0.35-0.91; P. = .019; log rank P. = .004), numerically favoring CRT-D over ICD (HR = 0.81; 95% CI, 0.5–1.3; P. = .377; logrank P. = .203), the researchers found.
Women with CRT-D had the lowest cumulative probability of death/VT/VF at 8%, followed by women with ICD at 17%, men with ICD at 19%, and men with CRT-D at 20% (P. interaction = .007; log-rank P. < .001), Kutifa said at a press conference.
“There’s an interesting and complex relationship between gender and device type, and we had enough women to assess and report on that,” Kutifa said at a press conference. “We believe this study will pave the way for future clinical studies, further transform the way men and women are enrolled in clinical trials, and provide a more balanced view of all genders and races.” I sincerely hope so.”
Deliberate strategies to encourage treatment in underrepresented groups could be beneficial and perhaps more broadly applicable in routine clinical practice. New research and science are being integrated more quickly into routine clinical practice, perhaps because communication among health care providers has become faster and more extensive. Finally, even with modern treatment strategies, including ICD implantation, mortality and ventricular arrhythmia remain significant (10%-15% at 2 years).
Dr. Fred Kusmoto, FHRS
Director of Heart Rhythm Service
Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida
Professor and Deputy Director of Academic Affairs
Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine
Former President of Heart Rhythm Society
Disclosure: Mr. Kusumoto has not reported related financial disclosures.
Add Topics to Email Alerts
Get an email when new articles are posted
Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. .
Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected].
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos