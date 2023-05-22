Smoking, e-cigarettes are associated with increased symptom burden in cancer survivors







Source/disclosure information

Issuer:

Disclosure: Price reports no related disclosures. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Current smoking appears to be associated with increased fatigue, pain, and emotional problems, as well as decreased quality of life.

Symptom burden was not associated with survivors’ aspirations or smoking cessation plans. the current smoking and e-cigarettes It appears to be associated with increased symptom burden in adult cancer survivors, according to data published in . cancer. Conversely, cancer survivors’ interest or willingness to quit was not associated with symptom burden, the researchers wrote.











“Our team found that people with a history of cancer who smoked or used e-cigarettes after diagnosis had a greater symptom burden (greater fatigue, pain, emotional problems) and reduced quality of life. We hypothesized that it would report , which was supported by our findings.” Dr. Sarah N. Price, A postdoctoral fellow in the Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s Cancer Prevention and Management Training Program, he told Helio. “What is even more surprising is that the extent to which survivors reported fatigue, pain, increased mental health problems, or worsened quality of life was independent of their desire to quit or their smoking cessation plan.” Background and methodology Smoking is both a major modifiable risk factor for cancer and the leading cause of preventable cancer deaths. Researchers say that people who continue to smoke after being diagnosed with cancer have a lower survival rate and are more likely to develop recurrences and second malignancies. Smoking is also associated with decreased effectiveness of cancer-targeted treatments. Identifying potential relationships between tobacco use and symptom burden may better inform tobacco treatment interventions tailored to the needs of cancer patients, the researchers wrote. Researchers analyzed 1,409 adult cancer survivors from the US FDA’s fifth wave. Tobacco and Health Population Assessment (PATH) Study. Using multivariate analysis of variance adjusted for age, sex, and race/ethnicity, they found that both smoking and e-cigarettes affect cancer-related symptom burden (fatigue, pain, emotional problems) and quality of life. Evaluated for potential relevance. The researchers calculated a weighted smoking prevalence of 14.21% and 2.88% for e-cigarettes in the study population. result Researchers found an association between current smoking and increased fatigue (P. < .0001; partial and2 = .02), pain (P. < .0001; partial and2 = .08), emotional problems (P. < .0001; partial and2 = .02) and quality of life worsens (P. < .0001; partial and2 = .08), whereas current e-cigarette use appears to be associated with greater fatigue (P. = .001; partial and2 = .008), pain (P. = .009; partial and2 = .005) and emotional problems (P. = .04; partial and2 = .003), but the quality of life is not bad. Decreased interest in quitting smoking, likelihood of quitting, or probability of quitting attempts in the past year did not appear to be associated with increased cancer symptom burden. next step According to the researchers, it is critically important for oncology providers to assess tobacco use, provide smoking cessation support, and lead the delivery of tobacco treatment to cancer patients. “We hope that the results of this study and others will help medical oncology clinicians talk to their patients about smoking,” Price told Helio. “Knowing that reducing smoking may alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life may be particularly compelling for cancer survivors considering changing their smoking habits. . “Further studies, especially long-term and interventional studies, are needed to strengthen the claim that reducing or quitting smoking directly improves cancer-related symptoms,” she added. “Additionally, future studies will explore whether positioning smoking cessation as part of cancer symptom management will make it more acceptable to both patients and treating clinicians to better manage cancer symptoms. We need to investigate whether this helps survivors quit smoking.” For more information: Dr. Sarah N. Price, Contact information is Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston Salem, NC 27101, School of Social Sciences and Health Policy. Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20230522/smoking-vaping-linked-to-higher-symptom-burden-among-cancer-survivors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos