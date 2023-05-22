The public health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is over. Should healthcare workers continue to wear masks to their patients?





© oxinoxi – Stock.adobe.com Although the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, the effectiveness of mask use in slowing the spread of respiratory infections in healthcare settings continues to be debated. Since the late winter of 2020, as doctors, public health experts, lawmakers and the public generally tried to avoid COVID-19, mask mandates have been one of several controversial elements. The U.S. government’s COVID-19 public health emergency ended on May 11, and with it the requirement to wear a mask. Wear a mask in public to avoid catching the virus or passing it on to others. Should we continue to wear masks in hospitals, clinics and clinics? Doctors were divided on the question, according to a commentary published this spring. Annals of Internal MedicineJournal of the American College of Physicians. take off the mask Healthcare has been one of the last environments where mask wearing continued as COVID-19 transitioned into an epidemic. the authors said Author of “Universal Masking in Healthcare Settings: A Pandemic Strategy That’s Over Now”. These places have a higher proportion of people at high risk of complications from infection. “However, the landscape and circumstances of the pandemic have changed dramatically and favorably since mask mandates in healthcare were first adopted, and evidence-based public health policies must also adapt accordingly,” said the authors. said. Masks have been one of many strategies to limit transmission of COVID-19. Measures such as remote work, symptom screening and expanded telemedicine have disrupted caregiving, but were appropriate in the early stages of the pandemic, the authors said. Thanks to tests and vaccines, we now have “substantial immunity at the population level, providing lasting protection against serious illness,” the authors said. Masks can prevent the transmission of new coronavirus infections to some extent, but they also hinder communication. “Masks obscure facial expressions. The authors are: Erica S. Shenoy, MD, PhD. Hilary M. Babcock, MD, MPH. Karen B. Brust, MD. Michael S. Calderwood, MD, MPH. Dr. Sira Doron, M.D. Anurag N. Malani, Maryland. Sharon B. Wright, MD, MPH. Westin Branch Elliman MD, MMSc. leave it alone He said masks aren’t 100% effective, but they reduce the risk by reducing the amount of virus shedding during coughing and talking. Comparative article“For patient safety, it is not time to remove masks in healthcare settings,” by Tara N. Palmore, MD, and David K. Henderson, MD. Another compelling reason to keep wearing masks is presenteeism, “a behavior that predates the pandemic and will likely continue after it.” “Healthcare workers are notorious for coming to work when they are sick,” the article said, noting that up to two-thirds of health care workers were working with symptoms of respiratory illness during the pandemic. said he admits it. They cited reasons ranging from a moral obligation to provide patient care to a lack of paid sick leave. Another option is to make only during the respiratory season, which begins in the fall. Wear masks in wards with high-risk patients. Or, require staff and visitors to wear masks, but optionally masks for patients. do they work? After reviewing the studies and trials on mask effectiveness, there appears to be low- to moderate-intensity evidence that masks “may be associated with a modest reduction in risk.” “Risk reduction was around 10% to 18%, which may be significant at the population level, especially when considering cumulative effects over time,” he said. article “Major Update: Masks for SARS-CoV-2 Prevention in Healthcare and the Community – Final Update of Live Rapid Review,” by Roger Chou, M.D. and Tracy Dana MLS.

