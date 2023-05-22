New screening system helps identify pesticides linked to Parkinson’s | Pesticide use in California is associated with increased disease risk

Researchers found that certain pesticides used in agriculture Parkinson’s disease It is at risk among people living in California and has been toxic to nerve cells in laboratory studies.

In particular, an insecticide called trifluralin was an important factor in neurotoxicity, and its effects were stronger when the chemical was combined with other insecticides.

The scientists believe their approach of evaluating pesticides from both field-based and laboratory-based perspectives “may aid in the mechanistic analysis of adversely affecting pesticide exposures.” ing. [Parkinson’s] It takes risks to guide agricultural policy. “

the study, “Pesticide and iPSC dopaminergic neuron screen to identify and classify pesticides associated with Parkinson’s disease]was published. Nature Communications.

Recommended books

Geographic data and test results are used for screening

Parkinson’s disease is a complex neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive loss of specific nerve cells called dopaminergic neurons that produce dopamine signaling chemicals.

is considered get up It is due to a combination of genetic and environmental risk factors. Among environmental factors, prolonged exposure to pesticides has emerged as a major cause of Parkinson’s disease. Onset and progression.

Pesticides are commonly used by farmers to protect crops from unwanted pests. Still, the potential toxic effects of most commonly used agricultural pesticides and their effects on dopaminergic neurons have not been investigated.

“Pesticides are a key component of modern commercial agriculture that help maximize food production, but most pesticides used on an industrial scale have not been adequately evaluated for their potential role. [Parkinson’s]And even less about its mechanism of action,” the researchers wrote.

Now, these researchers have developed a screening system that combines epidemiological data and laboratory-based research to look for pesticides with possible links to Parkinson’s disease.

First, they analyzed California agricultural records to identify pesticides used extensively near the homes and workplaces of individuals included in the Parkinson’s Environment and Genetic (PEG) study.

The analysis included 829 people with Parkinson’s disease and 824 healthy people who may have been exposed to pesticides between 1974 and 2017.

On average, people with Parkinson’s disease were more likely than healthy people to live and work near agricultural facilities that used more pesticides. Throughout the exposure period, people in the patient group were exposed to an average of 50 pesticides each at home and work. Healthy individuals, on the other hand, received an average of 45 exposures at home and 38 exposures at work.

Of the 288 pesticides used around at least 25 study participants, 53 were found to be statistically associated with Parkinson’s disease.

The researchers noted that 43 of them were considered “bad guys” by the Pesticide Action Network. This means that they are somehow marked as toxic to humans.

Recommended books

Scientists stress that no causal link between pesticides and Parkinson’s disease can be found

Thirty-nine of these pesticides were then incubated in the lab with dopaminergic neurons from Parkinson’s patients to identify potential neurotoxic effects.

Ultimately, 10 pesticides were found to be directly toxic to nerve cells. Some of them have been previously linked to Parkinson’s disease, according to the authors, while others are newly identified.

Half of the 10 pesticides, or 5, appeared to be specifically toxic to neurons. That is, it did not show similar toxicity to other cell types at the concentrations tested.

In commercial agriculture, many pesticides are not used alone, but are regularly combined and applied to the same field with other pesticides during the same season. The researchers then aimed to investigate how the combination of pesticides affected its toxicity.

In fact, the researchers found that individual real-world exposure to the 10 identified neurotoxic pesticides was higher than exposure to a range of other pesticides of unknown or untested toxicity. found that there is a correlation.

Specific groups of pesticides, which are often used together, were further analyzed for their potential effects on dopaminergic neurons. Many of the pesticides found in this group are associated with cotton cultivation, hence the name “cotton cluster”.

Results showed that insecticide combinations containing trifluralin caused the most severe neuronal cell death.

For example, trifluralin alone caused a 32% reduction in dopaminergic cells, while another insecticide called tribuphos caused an 8% reduction. These combined resulted in a 65% reduction in cells.

Trifluralin is a herbicide used to control grass and weed growth. previously involved “It’s efficacy in the development of Parkinson’s disease makes it an attractive insecticide for more detailed mechanistic studies,” the researchers said.

Additional experiments in dopaminergic neuron cultures revealed that trifluralin may exert toxic effects by causing dysfunction of mitochondria, organelles necessary for energy production in cells. .

A similar approach should be taken to investigate the mechanisms of other top-selling insecticides, according to the authors.

“We believe population-based screening is the first step in prioritizing agents for more in-depth study,” the research team stressed. While the results of the study do not support a causal link for pesticides in Parkinson’s disease, they “do not excuse the role of pesticides that did not test positive in the screening” in the disease, the researchers wrote. .