Severe Asthma and Lung Cancer: What’s the Link?

May 22, 2023 – Did you know that cutting-edge research is highlighting links between severe symptoms and symptoms? asthma and lung cancer?

About 25 million Americans have asthma. chronic inflammatory diseases of the airways that is swelling of the lining of the lungs. He 5% to 10% of Americans with the disease are severe asthma. Severe asthma is classified by the need for medium- to high-dose corticosteroids and other long-acting drugs. These drugs often do not control asthma symptoms. Asthma sufferers suffer from this symptom every night, almost every day.

Inflammation caused by asthma triggers attacks when the patient inhales allergens such as pollen, dust, and pollutants.

lung cancer also caused by inflammation It is present in the airways and may contribute to the development of tumors.

“Inflammation appears to be associated with malignancies,” said William L. Dahat, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society. “Asthmatic inflammation may be one reason why asthmatics are more likely to develop lung cancer.”