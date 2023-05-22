Health
Severe Asthma and Lung Cancer: What’s the Link?
May 22, 2023 – Did you know that cutting-edge research is highlighting links between severe symptoms and symptoms? asthma and lung cancer?
About 25 million Americans have asthma. chronic inflammatory diseases of the airways that is swelling of the lining of the lungs. He 5% to 10% of Americans with the disease are severe asthma. Severe asthma is classified by the need for medium- to high-dose corticosteroids and other long-acting drugs. These drugs often do not control asthma symptoms. Asthma sufferers suffer from this symptom every night, almost every day.
Inflammation caused by asthma triggers attacks when the patient inhales allergens such as pollen, dust, and pollutants.
lung cancer also caused by inflammation It is present in the airways and may contribute to the development of tumors.
“Inflammation appears to be associated with malignancies,” said William L. Dahat, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society. “Asthmatic inflammation may be one reason why asthmatics are more likely to develop lung cancer.”
Severe asthma is also characterized by: fibroblastcells that can further promote inflammation. researcher A relationship between fibroblasts and lung cancer has also been pointed out.
“of Basic laboratory researchThe researchers found that infiltrating bronchial fibroblasts from patients with asthma could activate lung cancer cells.” Dr. Yi Guo, Associate Professor of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics, University of Florida School of Medicine, Gainesville. “Further research is needed to investigate this relationship in real-world patient populations.” new research They found that people with asthma were almost 1.5 times more likely to get cancer than those with good respiratory health. )
researcher A team of researchers from the United Arab Emirates found that people with severe asthma were often diagnosed with lung cancer more than 30 years later. This is important because it indicates that inflammation from severe asthma may contribute to long-term, low-level damage to lung tissue. Authors of studies that collaborated with Canadian researchers Furthermore, patients with severe asthma are more likely to be diagnosed with aggressive stage III or IV lung cancer, and physicians may need to consider severe asthma as a predictor of disease risk. discovered.
Read on to find out what might increase the risk of lung cancer in people with severe asthma and how to reduce that chance.
What are the symptoms of severe asthma?
- cough
- difficulty breathing
- Wheezing
- chest tightness
People with severe asthma may also experience rapid breathing, altered heart rate, and strained head and neck muscles from the stress of coughing and trying to inhale air.
What are the symptoms of lung cancer?
there is 2 types of lung cancer. Adenocarcinoma occurs in up to 85% of patients and is also associated with a subtype called lung squamous cell carcinoma. Small cell lung cancer occurs in only 15% of her patients and grows and spreads faster. For patients with severe asthma, “increased lung cancer risk does not occur in adenocarcinoma, but is more common in small cells and squamous cells,” Dahat said.
Symptoms of lung cancer may include:
- worsening or persistent cough
- chest pain
- difficulty breathing
- coughing up blood
- exhaustion
- unexplained weight loss
Some lung cancer symptoms overlap with signs of severe asthma. It is important for people with severe asthma to tell their doctor about any new concerns.
If I have severe asthma, should I be screened for lung cancer?
At the moment, Recommendation Lung cancer screening applies to patients who:
- Has a history of smoking more than 20 packs per year,
- Currently smokes or has quit within the last 15 years, and
- between the ages of 50 and 80
That said, the risks can be very tangible, so it’s important that people do what’s right for them on an individual level.
“It’s important to follow your doctor’s orders,” he said. Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer of the American Lung Association. “It’s also important to check with your doctor if you have a family history of lung cancer.”
If I have severe asthma, how can I reduce my risk of lung cancer?
To reduce risk, it’s important to:
- Always be aware of your symptoms. Norwegian researcher Recently, it has been found that patients with only partially controlled lung cancer symptoms have an increased risk of lung cancer. If asthma symptoms are well controlled, lung tissue is much less likely to be damaged.
- Ask about medication adjustments.
“In some studies, patients who used inhalation glucocorticoid It reduces the risk of lung cancer,” Dahat said. (Glucocorticoids not only fight inflammation in severe asthma, even with cancer. )
- Quit smoking and avoid passive smoking altogether.
- Make your living space safer.
“Get your home inspected radon gasIt can increase your risk of lung cancer,” Rizzo said.
- Avoid carcinogenic chemicals in the workplace. diesel gasFor example, it is believed to be associated with an increased risk of lung cancer. Similarly during your commute, if there is heavy traffic, close the windows to avoid exposure to them.
- Eat more fruits and vegetables. These foods include powerful compounds It may have a protective effect. Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, bok choy, and brussels sprouts contain sulforaphane, which reduces the risk of cancer. Leafy greens are rich in folic acid, which also helps prevent disease. Additionally, think about oranges. Foods of that color, such as oranges, tangerines, peaches, papaya, red peppers and carrots, contain beta-cryptoxanthin, a pigment known to fight cancer.
- Exercise as much as possible. Ask your doctor to recommend low-impact exercises that don’t cause shortness of breath.
“The more we can control lung cancer risk factors, the less likely we are to develop lung cancer,” Rizzo said. So there are many things you can start doing today to live a longer, healthier life.
