Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases Statement on Investigational Drug Donamab





Media Contact: Will Sansom, 210-567-2579, [email protected] SAN ANTONIO (May 22, 2023) — Dr. Alicia S. Parkeris an Assistant Professor of Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and Director of the Health Science Center Clinic. Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases. The Biggs Institute is affiliated with the University of Texas at the Rio Grande Valley and is the only Alzheimer’s disease research center in Texas (ADRC), a Center of Excellence designated by the National Institute on Aging. Commenting on a timely topic in Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Parker said: Preliminary results with the investigational drug donanemab for mild Alzheimer’s disease suggest that this treatment may slow the rate of symptoms of memory loss. Donanemab targets the removal of the amyloid protein present in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Results from the Trailblazer trial will be presented at the Alzheimer’s Research Center conference on May 3, 2023. In this trial, the manufacturer found that 47% of participants who received monthly infusions of donanemab had no memory decline over his one-year period, compared to 29% of participants who took a placebo who reported . Although this clinical effect is promising, side effects can be severe. As with all anti-amyloid drugs, some people who take them experience side effects such as brain swelling and bleeding. In the Trailblazer clinical trial, 3 out of 1,700 participants died from drug-related side effects. Patient eligibility criteria are very selective to maximize safety. Participants should only have mild amnesia, minimal or no symptoms, and low risk of bleeding. The South Texas Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) is home to the ongoing Trailblazer trial. Registration is closed nationwide. Donanemab is now available to participants already enrolled in the Trailblazer trial. The Trailblazer research results have not yet been independently peer-reviewed and published in an academic journal. Further details on the efficacy and safety of donanemab will be presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in July. This drug is not clinically prescribed until approval and review for reimbursement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare Services are completed. We at the Glenn Biggs Research Institute and the South Texas ADRC are thrilled to know these interim results. This drug, along with drugs targeting other aspects of the underlying pathophysiology, may fit into future comprehensive treatment regimens for Alzheimer’s disease. To inquire about clinical trials available at the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases, please call Patient Navigator Melissa Zamora at 210-450-9742. University of Texas San Antonio Health Science Center (UT Health San Antonio) is the primary driver of San Antonio’s $44.1 billion healthcare and bioscience sector and is South Texas’ largest academic research institution with a $360 million annual research portfolio. With six colleges, a diverse workforce of 7,900, an annual operating budget of $1.08 billion, and a clinical practice that delivers 2.6 million patient visits annually, UT Health San Antonio is driving significant economic impact. We plan to add more than 1,500 high-paying jobs. He will serve in San Antonio, Bexar County, and South Texas for the next five years. To learn more about the many ways we make life better®, please visit: UTHealthSA.org. Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases is dedicated to providing comprehensive dementia care while advancing treatments through clinical trials and research. The Biggs Institute is a National Institute on Aging (NIA) designated Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC). In addition to patient care and research, the Biggs Institute nursing school At UT Health San Antonio, caregiver care program. Stay Connected with the University of Texas San Antonio Health Science Center Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Upcoming June 7: “Think Science: Dementia in South Texas” on Texas Public Radio. The event will be broadcast live from his UT Health San Antonio and parking and registration are free. For more information, please visit: Website of the Glenn Biggs Institute!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.uthscsa.edu/statement-by-the-glenn-biggs-institute-for-alzheimers-and-neurodegenerative-diseases-about-the-study-drug-donanemab/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos