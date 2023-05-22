COVID-19 infection during pregnancy may predict worse birth outcomes







Elseid Y et al.Potential Role of Neonatal Outcomes and Infection Severity After Pregnant Maternal COVID-19 Infection [ID: 1373946]. Presented at: ACOG Annual Clinical Science Conference. May 19-21, 2023. Baltimore.

Elsayed does not report related financial disclosures.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio key Take-out : COVID-19 infection during pregnancy has increased the likelihood of low birth weight babies, premature births, higher Apgar scores, and longer hospital stays.

Severe COVID-19 was also strongly predictive of adverse neonatal outcomes. BALTIMORE — Covid-19 infection during pregnancy predicts worse birth outcomes, including premature birth, low birth weight and longer hospital stays, researchers reported at the ACOG annual clinical science meeting. “We found that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy predicted poor birth outcomes. Infection reduced birth weight by about half a pound and almost tripled the risk of extended labor hospitalization.” These effects were primarily caused by premature birth, as those infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy had a fourfold risk of premature birth. ” Yosra Elsayed, Bachelor of Science, A medical doctoral candidate at the Central Michigan University School of Medicine in Mount Pleasant told Helio.







Source: Adobe Stock.



Investigators conducted a retrospective chart review and identified 128 participants who received care at a single university-affiliated obstetric clinic in Michigan from January 2019 to July 2022. Participants were grouped with COVID-19 infection during pregnancy (n = 69, mean age 26.1 years). ) or COVID-negative pre-pandemic (n = 59; mean age 25.1 years). Infection was considered serious if participants went to an emergency room, were hospitalized, or required oxygen therapy, steroids, or antibody treatment. 41% of participants had severe COVID-19 during pregnancy. Compared to COVID-negative participants, participants who became infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy were: Yosra Elsayed, BSc

You may give birth to an average 242 g lighter newborn.

4.3 times more likely to be born prematurely.

2.6 times more likely to have a baby with a 1-minute Apgar score of 8 or higher.and

2.9 times more likely to be hospitalized for a week or more. Additionally, compared to participants without severe COVID-19, participants with severe COVID-19 infection during pregnancy were: Four times more likely to be born prematurely.

You are many times more likely to have a low birth weight baby.

3.14 times more likely to need oxygen therapy.

2.85 times more likely to have a newborn who requires NICU admission.and

4.4 times more likely to be hospitalized longer. “The severity of COVID-19 during pregnancy is important,” Elsayed told Helio. “In our study, severe infection was a strong predictor of poor prognosis, with a worse prognosis in the most affected patients. severe infections during pregnancy“ These findings can help pregnant women make informed decisions about care during pregnancy, as well as health care provider recommendations regarding education and education, Elsayed said. It says. Treatment of pregnant women for COVID-19 and similar infections. “Larger and more diverse samples are needed to confirm our findings and examine the potential impact of vaccination in reducing the effects of COVID-19 during pregnancy,” Elsayed said. . reference:

