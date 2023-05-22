Health
First discovery of chronic pain in the brain
Researchers report that chronic pain has been detected in the human brain for the first time.
Data were collected over several months from four participants with intractable neuropathic pain who were implanted with intracranial electrodes, according to Prasad Silvalkar, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, and co-authors. Over three to six months, participants reported pain levels several times a day while electrodes recorded brain activity at home.
Chronic pain states are documented to be primarily associated with altered activity in the orbitofrontal cortex, Shirvalkar and colleagues write: natural neuroscience. This was different from the transient or acute pain associated with anterior cingulate cortical signals in two participants.
Functional MRI showed activation of the anterior cingulate and orbitofrontal cortex regions during acute pain experiments, Silvalkar noted.
“We were interested in seeing if these areas also play a role in how the brain processes chronic pain,” he said at a press conference. “We were most interested in how pain changes over time and what brain signals correspond to or predict high levels of chronic pain. I was skeptical.”
Pain is one of the most basic experiences an organism can have, Silvalker observed. “Nevertheless, there are still many unknowns about how pain works,” he said. “By studying pain responses in the brain and developing better tools that can influence them, we hope to provide options for people living with chronic pain symptoms.”
Silvalker added that chronic pain lacks objective biomarkers to guide diagnosis and treatment.
in the United States, prevalence of chronic pain is about 21%, affecting an estimated 51.6 million adults. New cases of chronic pain It occurs more frequently than new cases of diabetes, depression and hypertension.
This research was supported by the NIH. brain and Healing Walter Koroschetz, M.D., Ph.D., director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, said the effort could be a first step toward developing new methods for tracking and treating chronic pain. “We hope that building on these preliminary findings may lead to effective, non-addictive pain treatments,” Korosetsu said.
Shirvalkar and colleagues surgically implanted electrodes targeting the anterior cingulate cortex and orbitofrontal cortex of four participants. Three participants experienced post-stroke pain and one participant experienced phantom limb pain.
Participants were asked to rate the pain they were experiencing (intensity, type of pain, and how the pain felt) several times a day. We then clicked on a remote control device to create a 30-second brain recording of her at that moment.
Researchers used machine-learning techniques to sensitively predict an individual’s pain severity score from orbitofrontal cortex activity. Each person showed their own brain activity.
“Each patient’s biomarkers were really like a unique fingerprint,” Silvalkar said. “I think it teaches us something very important.”
In a separate analysis, Shirvalkar et al. investigated how the anterior cingulate cortex and orbitofrontal cortex respond to acute heat pain. In two participants, activity in the anterior cingulate cortex predicted acute pain responses.
The findings suggest that signals in the orbitofrontal cortex can track current chronic pain severity in neuropathic pain syndromes such as central post-stroke pain and phantom limb pain, the researchers said. Stated. The data also suggest that the brain may process chronic and acute pain differently in chronic pain patients.
“The pain networks throughout the brains of all participants were likely rewired because they lived with chronic pain for many years,” write Silvalker and co-authors. “Nevertheless, ongoing ‘background’ chronic pain may affect acute pain perception even on the unaffected side of the body,” the researchers noted.
Future studies with more participants will determine whether various pain conditions share the orbitofrontal cortex activity seen in these participants, or whether the signature is significant among those with different pain conditions. The researchers added that it could help determine how they differ. It is unclear whether similar signals can be recorded noninvasively using electroencephalography (EEG).
Disclosure
This research was funded by grants from the NIH BRAIN Initiative, the NIH HEAL Initiative, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
Through a research agreement with the University of California, San Francisco, Medtronic provided research equipment and technical support, but not financial support, for use in this study. The authors declared no other competing interests.
Primary information
natural neuroscience
Source reference: Shirvalkar P et al. “First human prediction of chronic pain states using intracranial neural biomarkers.” Nat Neurosci 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s41593-023-01338-z.
