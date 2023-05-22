Cognitive deficits recognized as associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms





For some time, the patient reported feeling cognitively impaired in the early stages of COVID-19. However, patients also report these deficiencies in post-coronavirus disease (PCC), according to the results of a study from the University of California, Los Angeles. JAMA network open. Among participants who responded to a survey of perceived cognitive impairment, 36.1% reported cognitive impairment 30 days after infection. According to the authors, these findings indicate that “some patients may have an emotional component to her PCC.” Credits: Dr_Microbe – Austria – Stock.adobe.com. The CDC defines persistent COVID-19 symptoms as symptoms lasting more than 4 weeks after initial infection. PCC (commonly referred to as long-term COVID-19) is associated with symptoms of cognitive impairment such as brain fog, impaired memory, poor concentration, difficulty focusing, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). may be related to Anxiety and depression are also commonly reported among his PCC patients. Few studies have evaluated possible factors linking cognitive impairment and PCC. In the current prospective cohort study, the researchers analyzed data from surveys on perceived cognitive impairment associated with COVID-19 and compared the cognitive level of cognitive impairment and the association with this cognitive impairment after the acute infectious phase. We assessed the factors that affect cognitive impairment and the association between cognitive impairment and the onset of dementia. PCC. This study cohort included 766 patients who were in hospital or outpatient care for SARS-CoV-2 infection from April 2020 to February 2021. These patients, enrolled in the University of California, Los Angeles SARS-CoV-2 outpatient program, responded to the following symptoms: Investigation of cognitive deficits and symptoms of his PCCC after he was discharged from the hospital or after 30, 60, and 90 days after laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection. There was a greater association between perceived cognitive impairment and PCC symptoms within the first 4 weeks after infection than among patients reporting no cognitive impairment. At 1 month after infection or hospitalization, 42.8% of his patients with cognitive impairment reported her PCC symptoms compared with 21.4% of his patients without cognitive impairment. However, perceived cognitive deficits were also associated with later reporting symptoms of PCC. Previous studies suggest that cognitive and memory deficits are common in patients with acute COVID-19 and PCC. Another 2022 study showed that nurses who were stressed before contracting COVID-19 were more likely to have persistent COVID-19 symptoms four weeks later. Current research also suggests that PCC may have a strong psychological dimension. The researchers observed associations between perceived cognitive deficits and previous cognitive deficits, diagnoses of depressive disorders, and anxiety disorders. Furthermore, PCC was confirmed to be heterogeneous. The prevalence of cognitive impairment decreased in patients who did not report PCC symptoms, whereas the prevalence of cognitive impairment recognized after 60 and 90 days remained stable in patients who reported PCC symptoms. The study authors noted that a limitation of this study was the lack of an objective measure of cognition. Subjective reports of perceived cognitive impairment may not correlate with objective cognitive impairment. Only pre-COVID-19 clinical encounter data on cognition, depression, and anxiety are available. The definition of PCC can be biased. And the results may not be generalizable to other COVID-19 patients. “These data suggest that emotional and regulatory structures play an important role in the development of PCC in at least some patients,” the study authors write in their paper. “These data suggest that early assessment of perceived cognitive impairment may help identify patients with acute COVID-19 who need to receive more intensive monitoring for the persistence of symptoms. It may suggest.” reference Liu T, Yoo S, Sim M, et al. Recognized cognitive deficits in symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 patients and their association with symptoms after COVID-19. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(5):e2311974. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.11974

