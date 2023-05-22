Health
Workforce and health impacts of endemic SARS-CoV-2
Unemployment, prolonged COVID-19 and immune system problems still pose problems globally.
A new foreshadowing article is emerging on the long-term effects of endemic SARS-CoV-2 and its implications. Several countries report labor shortages.China now Shortage of 41 million workersand in England1 for every 13 people working I am unable to work due to a long term illness.The impact of the prolonged new coronavirus infection and pandemic Impacting the U.S. Workforcefurther pushing down the U.S. unemployment rate, a COVID-19-related phenomenon that the Federal Reserve has tried unsuccessfully to solve by raising interest rates.
Further evidence of the long-lasting impact of COVID-19 on the immune system was provided by: Mina and othersThey observed patients presenting with neurological symptoms of acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (neuro-PASC), 92% of whom had a “mild infection.” The researchers observed immune dysfunction, fewer effector memory T cells, and an increase in immune checkpoint molecules compared to controls, “suggesting possible immune depletion,” they said.
SARS-CoV-2 immune dysfunction may be responsible for the surge in some of the infections we are experiencing. Something similar to what happened in America SwedenCases of seasonal influenza in Australia are 100 higher than the year before that.Australian doctors also warn of ‘worrying situation’ Increase in pediatric influenza hospitalizations There are also hospitalizations due to RSV.
In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued a warning about serious infectious diseases. Myocarditis in very young children. An outbreak of 15 infants has occurred in the UK. This is not due to vaccine complications and emphasizes the importance of vaccination during pregnancy.
This is happening like Wang et al.’s paper cell reported “surprising antibody evasion properties of increasing SARS-CoV-2 BQ and XBB subvariants.” The titer against XBB.1 is 66-155 fold. The authors concluded that “…these new submutants are susceptible to vaccination with or without prior infection, including those recently boosted with a new bivalent (WA1/BA.5) mRNA vaccine. It was almost unaffected by neutralization by the sera of the recipients.” Unfortunately, XBB.1.16 has superior immune evasion properties and growth advantages over XBB.1. As of 13 May 2023, XBB.1.16 and XBB.1.9 27.5% of U.S. isolates and is rising rapidly.
WHO has taken a leadership position and is calling for monovalent XBB boosters targeting XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16.of drop out of the original stock Because it is no longer needed and does not provoke an effective immune response against the current variants.concerns about Imprinting It may be exacerbated by uptake of original strain antigens, but the clinical implications are unknown.As observed with a monovalent BA.5 booster, Immunoimprinting is expected to generate a strong response against the original strain with a monovalent XBB booster.
With concerns about immune imprinting and the rapid decline of immunity from vaccines and infectious diseases, it is clear that additional mitigation strategies are needed to reduce infection. Recent articles about Swiss schools documented persistent airborne infection by molecular analysis of air samples. Mandatory masks reduced aerosolized particles by 69% (which is proof that masks protect not only the wearer but others), and air purifiers reduced particle concentrations by 39%. Average CO2 levels in the school were high at 1064 +/- 232 ppm, and further improvement is expected with increased ventilation.
There is much work to be done in the United States to build a resilient and effective healthcare system to face the next pandemic. Unspent COVID-19 funding is available and should be used to expand disease reporting and testing. Upgrade facility ventilation and air quality, use UV-C germicidal lighting in the upper chamber.there is Political pressure to reallocate these funds To help pay off US debt. This could leave the United States vulnerable to future surges in infections and reduce its ability to mitigate the long-term effects of the long-running novel coronavirus.
