New Overdose Antidote Approved, But Concerns Are Raised About Cost And Side Effects

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a nasal spray touted as another option for reversing synthetic opioid overdoses. Fentanyl is the drug that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. Pharmaceutical company Indiviol has described Opvey, a spray version of the drug nalmefene, as a powerful, lifesaving drug because it can reverse an overdose quickly and may prevent further overdoses for hours. I’m here. But some public health experts, doctors, and community groups believe that despite other proven, cheaper drugs such as naloxone, Opvey will become a burden to taxpayers and some drug users to suffer after recovering. have expressed concern that it may cause long-lasting withdrawal symptoms.

Opvee joins a growing market for overdose-remedies, at a critical juncture in the country’s drug crisis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week estimated that more than 109,000 people will die from overdoses in 2022, evidence that such deaths have plateaued at dangerously high levels. is. In 2022, more than 83,000 of these deaths are believed to have been caused by opioids, including fentanyl.

Indivioll CEO Mark Crossley said in a statement that the prescription 2.7 milligram spray is a significant achievement in the fight against the opioid crisis and is expected to go on sale this fall.

FDA decision is made two months after FDA decision approved Over-the-counter sales of Nalcan, the nasal version of naloxone. Narkan is expected to hit store shelves at the end of the summer. Critics argue that Emergent BioSolution’s sub-$50 retail price remains too high for most customers.

Headquartered near Richmond, Indivior has not disclosed the price of the Opvee.Crossley, in April financial statement The company expects annual sales of Opvee to be between $150 million and $250 million to public interest agencies such as health departments, fire departments, law enforcement and school districts, according to an interview with the company. matter. “Also, community health programs are able to buy these through subsidies and distribute them to the community. said in

state get billions The opioid lawsuit settlement could buy Opve.Skeptics such as Utah this is.Jen Plum (D), who founded an organization called Utah Naloxon, said he believes the company is trying to “use fear to market where the money is.” “Having appropriate options for first responders and patients is important, and I think it’s going to let the market choose,” said Crossley.

Plum said studies have shown no evidence that stronger reversal drugs, such as nalmefene, are more effective than naloxone. “We just want people to breathe,” said Plum, adding that he opposes efforts to funnel tax dollars into Opvey.

Michael Hafford, co-founder of the nonprofit, who is awaiting FDA approval for a commercial naloxone spray called Revive, which he plans to sell to community groups at cost, said the powerful nalfemen was “like bringing a trebuchet to a pachinko tournament. It’s something,” he said. Instead, he said, “cheap, over-the-counter naloxone” is needed to combat overdose deaths.

Such criticism is all the more powerful given the success of naloxone, which has been credited with saving countless lives by public health experts, doctors and “harm reduction” groups working to prevent harm to drug users. It highlights the division of opinion on whether or not the restorative medicine is necessary.

Naloxone and nalmefene bind to receptors in the brain, block the action of opioids, and restore breathing in overdose patients. Liquid naloxone, which requires injection, still requires only a prescription, but is widely available to the public through the comprehensive prescription system used in most states.

Many harm reduction organizations use naloxone because it is much cheaper than Narcan. The Remedy Alliance, the umbrella organization that sells the liquid drug to other groups, has purchased a two-vial kit for less than $4 each.

Pittsburgh’s Prevention Point, which began distributing naloxone nearly 20 years ago, found that most overdoses received naloxone despite increased fentanyl contamination in the street drug supply from 2013 to 2020. It was found that one or two doses of

“For all these years, no one said anything to us.” [died after an overdose] Because they didn’t have enough naloxone,” said Alice Bell, the group’s overdose prevention project director.

Liquid naloxone is often preferred for people with high opioid tolerance because the dose can be adjusted to prevent unpleasant relapses that cause withdrawal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and chills. According to Claire Zagorski, a paramedic and graduate research assistant at the University of Texas at Austin School of Pharmacy, the impact of 4 milligrams of Nalcan spray makes people feel so sick that they soon want more street drugs. .

She and other harm reduction advocates fear that Opvey’s potency and persistence will lead to prolonged withdrawal symptoms and discourage people from carrying it around in the streets. Asked about his concerns about withdrawal, Crossley said: “What’s important here is to save lives first,” he said with follow-up medical care, “so that if they develop symptoms, they can deal with it.” said.

The devastation wrought by fentanyl and the tales of people needing multiple Nalcan kits to revive them urgently calls for the development of a more potent reversal drug.Alaska recently started buy Kloxxado, 8 milligram naloxone spray manufactured Manufactured by Hikuma Pharmaceutical.

“Panic is very real, and there should be money to be made,” Zagorski said, explaining that the quest to create more potent restoratives was an arms race by pharmaceutical companies.

Authorities have turned to nalmefene as a response to fentanyl, a cheap synthetic drug smuggled into the United States primarily by organized crime in Mexico. The drug is laced with other drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as counterfeit pain relievers. Fentanyl is increasingly killing young people who are opioid intolerant. This population could be an important market for his Opvee.

Nalmefene was first approved for use in the United States as an antidote for overdose in the mid-1990s. (that version In Europe, nalfemene in tablet form has been used for years to curb cravings for alcohol.

Last year, the FDA approved An injection of nalmefene, manufactured by Purdue Pharma, sparked a domestic addiction crisis through aggressive marketing of the company’s opioid pain reliever. The company, which remains in bankruptcy and is seeking to settle a lawsuit over its role in promoting painkillers, says it does not make a profit from selling “low-cost” drugs, which it sells primarily to hospitals. . Harm-reduction groups and several doctors say injectable nalmefene is rarely used in place of the better-known naloxone.

The U.S. government has poured millions of dollars into launching clinical studies of nalmefene, including through the Agency for Advanced Biomedical Research and Development for the development of nalmefene as a medical countermeasure “in chemical attack with synthetic opioids.” Also included is $10.8 million. Development of this drug began under Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Acquisition From Indiviver in March.

National Institute on Drug Abuse donates $7.4 He also contributed to the development of new formulations for nasal nalmefene to be absorbed more quickly by brain receptors. NIDA director Nora Bolkow said the funding was important because the pharmaceutical industry “minimizes the overall investment” in developing overdose drugs.

“There’s not just one product that works for everyone,” says Volkow.

Professor Bolkow said the study was important to address treatment for “people who overdosed on fentanyl.” [that] Multiple doses of naloxone are required. “

Some remain vigilant. Ryan Marino, an emergency room physician and assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, supports any drug that prevents overdose deaths, but how perceptions of naloxone are formed. said he was concerned about Opvey’s unintended consequences. .