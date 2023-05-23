Health
FDA approves prescription nasal spray to reverse opioid overdose
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opvee, the first nalmefene hydrochloride nasal spray, for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose in adults and children 12 years and older. This is the first FDA approval of nalmefene hydrochloride nasal spray for medical and community use.
FDA Commissioner Robert M. Calif, M.D., said, “The agency will continue to advance the FDA’s Overdose Prevention Framework and help reduce harm by supporting the development of new overdose-busting products that are viable. We are taking steps,” he said. The availability of Nalmafene Nasal Spray, the first commercially available opioid reversal agent, puts a new prescription opioid reversal option in the hands of communities, harm reduction groups and first responders. “
Drug overdoses remain a major public health problem in the United States, with more than 103,000 fatal overdoses reported in the 12 months to November 2022, primarily illicit fentanyl. caused by synthetic opioids such as
Nalmefene is an opioid receptor antagonist used to treat acute opioid overdose. Prompt administration of nalmefene can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, such as respiratory depression, sedation, and low blood pressure (hypotension). The newly approved product, which delivers 2.7 milligrams (mg) of nalmefene to the nasal cavity, is available by prescription and is intended for medical and community use.
Opvee’s approval was supported by safety and pharmacokinetic studies, as well as studies evaluating the drug’s speed of action in recreational opioid users. The most common side effects include nasal discomfort, headache, nausea, dizziness, hot flushes, vomiting, anxiety, fatigue, nasal congestion and throat irritation, nasal pain (nasalgia), decreased appetite, redness of the skin (erythema). ), including excessive sweating. hyperhidrosis).
Use of nalmefene hydrochloride in opioid dependent patients can result in opioid withdrawal symptoms characterized by the following signs and symptoms: body aches, diarrhea, rapid heart rate (tachycardia), fever, runny nose, Sneezing, goosebumps, sweating, yawning, nausea and vomiting, nervousness, restlessness and irritability, shaking and shaking, abdominal cramps, weakness, and increased blood pressure.
FDA has cleared this application Priority review The designation facilitates the development and review of medicines that have the potential to significantly improve the safety and efficacy of treating, diagnosing, or preventing serious conditions.
The FDA has granted Opvee approval to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
of the FDA Overdose prevention framework This is the agency’s vision of taking impactful, creative action to prevent drug overdoses and reduce deaths. The framework consists of four priorities, including increasing the availability of overdose products and promoting harm reduction through efforts to expand access.
FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and animal drugs, vaccines and other biological products for humans, and medical devices. is protecting The agency is also responsible for regulating our country’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, the safety and security of electronic radiation emitting products, and tobacco products.
