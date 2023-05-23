Is this the beginning of the end of fall flu shots?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If there’s a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be the commercial development of an mRNA vaccine.

Not only has the scientific community united to develop a COVID-19 vaccine at a previously unimaginable pace, but now that the emergency is over, researchers are getting even more rewards for their efforts: Receiving mRNA vaccines.

Specifically the flu vaccine.

of Published by the National Institutes of Health Last week, the company announced it was enrolling volunteers in clinical trials of its flu vaccine. The vaccine will target many, if not all, strains of influenza, not just the four strains selected each year by researchers in anticipation of the next flu season. The same mRNA technology used to develop the new coronavirus vaccine will be used to manufacture the vaccine.

And perhaps just as importantly, in the best-case scenario, this could mean eliminating the need for annual flu shots.

Current seasonal flu vaccines are made by using chicken eggs to manufacture a portion of the influenza virus, but influenza viruses are highly variable between strains and change from year to year. Government researchers have selected four strains that they believe will be the most common for the upcoming flu season. When eggs are injected with the desired strain of virus, the virus replicates. The virus is then killed and refined into a vaccine.

This process, which has been in use for over 70 years, has some drawbacks. Very time consuming. And it’s only his four flu strains that are preventable, and those strains may or may not predominate in the next flu season.

The new vaccine will focus on the part of the influenza virus that is common to all influenza strains, making it ‘universal’ and utilizing the mRNA platform to greatly speed up production. An mRNA vaccine instructs the body to create its own virus, eliminating the need to create and purify viruses from eggs. What would take months with eggs, he takes less than a week with mRNA.

previous attempts were successful mRNA used In addition to replicating four common strains of influenza vaccine, a successful universal influenza vaccine Manufactured using standard methods.

This new trial is the first to attempt to develop a universal influenza vaccine that also utilizes mRNA.

If successful, it could significantly improve flu vaccine efficacy year-on-year and change the way flu vaccines are administered.

“A universal flu vaccine would be a major public health achievement that could eliminate the need to develop a seasonal flu vaccine each year, or eliminate the need for patients to receive annual flu vaccinations,” said NIAID Acting Director Hugh Oh. Dr. Chincross said. .

“In addition, some influenza viruses have significant pandemic potential. Universal influenza vaccines may serve as an important line of defense against the spread of future influenza pandemics.”

A Phase 1 trial at Duke University will enroll up to 50 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 49 to establish the dosage, safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has really exceeded our expectations,” said David Canady, a professor at Case Western Reserve University.

The standard flu vaccine’s efficacy ranges from 15% to 70%, with 60% considered a great achievement, he said.

“Compared to the 95% effective COVID-19 vaccine, flu vaccination has a lot of room for improvement,” said Canady.

But Canadai warns that it is not yet certain whether it is even possible to develop a flu vaccine as effective as a COVID-19 vaccine. But even if it were 60% effective and universal against all influenza strains, it would make a big difference, he said. “This is definitely an improvement,” said Canady.