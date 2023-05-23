Health
Towards a Future of Personalized Medicine and Empowering Patients
A recent study published in the journal natural agingresearchers emphasized the need to shift focus to the pre-dementia stage of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) for a future where personalized medicine for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) becomes available.
perspective: Towards a future where the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease is stopped before the onset of dementia. Image credit: Olawan Patalawimonchai / Shutterstock
Background
Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia and subsequently one of the major medical challenges of the 21st century, currently has no cure.
Advances in biomarkers of AD pathology have made it possible to estimate the number of people in the predementia stage of AD. According to some preliminary estimates, 69 million (M) patients have mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and more than 300 million have preclinical AD.
The former is a prodromal stage of AD in which cognitive deficits appear but remain inadequate for a diagnosis of dementia. In preclinical AD, patients do not experience any signs or symptoms of dementia. Nonetheless, the need to distinguish between the concepts of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is undeniable, as delayed diagnosis significantly compromises patient quality of life and places a burden on healthcare infrastructure and health care professionals (HCPs). it is clear.
A treatment strategy that can delay the onset of dementia and progression of Alzheimer’s disease in a timely fashion could significantly reduce the socioeconomic burden of the disease by enabling patients and their families to self-manage the disease. There is a nature.
Most importantly, such treatments may help rescue the brain, which is normally impossible when Alzheimer’s disease manifests itself as dementia. Luckily, studies show that it takes him 20 to 30 years for Alzheimer’s to develop, so opportunities to take preventative measures are very abundant.
About research
In this study, researchers reviewed the importance of Alzheimer’s disease-modifying drugs, lifestyle interventions, molecular diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease by blood-based biomarkers, digital and genetic tools. In addition, we emphasized the need to invest in individualizing patient risk profiles to gather prognostic information on all relevant patient outcomes.
In addition, it recommended that patients at high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease adopt a holistic approach to staying committed to their health and disease management, with easy and affordable access to healthcare facilities.
Overall, they described a futuristic approach in which patient-coordinated AD care can help achieve timely and accurate diagnoses to prevent dementia in AD patients.
From prevention to diagnosis, prediction and personalized care for Alzheimer’s disease
Complementary, non-mutually exclusive pharmacological and non-pharmacological strategies are available for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The former effectively slows the progression of symptoms, but only if given in the pre-dementia stage. For example, aducanumab and lecanemab are two drugs with AD-modulating properties. However, several challenges hinder their integration into clinical care.
The broad portfolio of Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic targets found in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease research is increasingly focused on Alzheimer’s disease risk genes, including apolipoprotein E (ApoE). The study also identified 12 modifiable risk factors responsible for 40% of dementia risk, making them attractive targets for lifestyle interventions.
In the future, personalized medicine for Alzheimer’s disease will link disease regulation to specific types of pathology, making molecular diagnostics important. However, the standard diagnostic work-up now includes neuropsychological examination of daily activities.
Cognitive screening tests are available at memory clinics. For example, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) shows cognitive function. Moreover, data on the genetic determinants of Alzheimer’s disease are rapidly increasing, suggesting that future diagnostic workups will incorporate genomics.
A computer-enabled, digital version of a paper-and-pencil test allows more data points to be extracted, saving costs, shortening administration times, and making patient visits more patient-friendly. Also, customized prognostic information and individualized risk prediction will be available to identify patients who will benefit most from specific prevention strategies.
However, the authors emphasized that all these efforts require active patient involvement from the beginning. They may start a dementia risk assessment at home. Since then, medical practitioners have been able to accurately predict disease stages and make molecular diagnoses. It can also identify individuals who would benefit from personalized prevention strategies.
However, educating healthcare professionals to best guide patients throughout their journey and support shared decision-making processes is an essential prerequisite. Another prerequisite for patient-coordinated and personalized care is to inform patients and their families about the disease and its course, what to expect from diagnostic tests.
Conclusion
In conclusion, this study provides perspectives for the future of personalized medicine for Alzheimer’s disease, where patients and healthcare professionals are actively involved in disease management through customized combinations of lifestyle interventions and disease-modifying therapies. ing. It will help timely target the pathology of AD to delay or prevent the onset of dementia altogether.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230522/Revolutionizing-Alzheimers-care-Towards-a-future-of-personalized-medicine-and-empowered-patients.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Towards a Future of Personalized Medicine and Empowering Patients
- Imran Khan challenges SC audio leak commission
- E. Jean Carroll seeks $10 million in damages from Trump over post-verdict statements
- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Australia, wants closer bilateral defense ties
- Joko Widodo requested the continuation of the BTS tower project
- Bollywood Takeover: A Bollywood Party @Harbor Nightclub in New York Tickets, Fri, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM
- Spring sports: Tennis wins it all, lacrosse falls short, baseball swings for Omaha
- Isaac & Moore Fashion founder in Houston charged with defrauding multiple investors out of $600,000
- Structure your antimicrobial stewardship program for success
- 5 reasons why The Legend of Zelda has stood the test of time
- Research results announced that sleep apnea syndrome increases long-term risk of new coronavirus infection by up to 75% for some people
- Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum