I overcame cancer with the help of a friend
This month marks five years since I was diagnosed with stage 3b colon cancer. On this trip, I quickly learned that I could not get through this situation without a little help from my friends. Well, to be honest, it took me a lot of time. Men generally don’t like to be taken advantage of, and I was definitely one of them. It took me a while to open up, share my journey with others, and connect emotionally with my cancer.
My cancer journey began after months of bloody stools and recurring stomach pains. I finally followed my doctor’s advice and had a much-needed colonoscopy. Having googled enough to understand what consequences those symptoms could have, I was already terrified of the consequences. It was the reality I feared and the reason I kept postponing colonoscopies for so long. I was only 50 at the time, so I was worried that I had already metastasized. I keep thinking in my heart that my life is over.
After colonoscopy, an 8 cm tumor was found in the sigmoid region of the colon. I then endured a seven-hour operation to remove the tumor and part of my colon. The surgeon was to remove 39 lymph nodes along the resected portion of the colon (approximately 1 foot). Three of those lymph nodes tested positive for cancer. This also means that my colon cancer diagnosis is stage 3B and it has not spread to other organs.
The fact that cancer was found in my lymph node system means that cancer is present in my bloodstream as well. The next step in curing my cancer is 6 months of chemotherapy to find and kill the cancer cells in my body. I hope this will prevent my cancer from coming back or metastasizing. By the end of those six months, I could see that there was no trace of disease in my body.
Little did I know that what I thought was the end of my life five years ago was actually the beginning of it. Today, as a survivor, I spend a lot of time helping newly diagnosed colon cancer patients find the support they need through my work as an onboarding specialist for Colontown.org.
I also support my friend Trevor Maxwell in his mission that no one has to fight cancer alone with the manuptocancer.com platform he created four years ago. I will always be grateful to him for helping me find my voice and become a growing leader in the oncology field. Currently, I am the lead admin of his Facebook group ‘The Howling Place’ and I am also his community manager for Man Up To Cancer.
I am grateful to other cancer organizations that have helped me survive my cancer over the past five years. They are colontown.org, Fight Colorectal Cancer, Colon Cancer Coalition, Ulman Cancer to 5K, and Man Up to Cancer. They have all taught me to have hope in the fight against cancer and how to support those battling this disease. I can’t say enough thanks to the people involved in these organizations. Many of them have become dear friends.
My Cancer Journey Begins Without a few dear friends I found at my local cancer support group, I wouldn’t have had all the support I needed in my fight against cancer. Sadly, both of these friends passed away from the disease, but I will continue to make my voice heard and encourage others in their memory. The greatest tool I’ve found on this journey is that it’s okay to accept help from a few friends.
In a few months, I will have my final follow-up for cancer. Hopefully I’ll be the last to leave the oncologist’s office. Until we find a cure for this disease, I will continue to support others in their fight. I know I am lucky to walk away from this disease with an open heart and a warrior spirit that I have received from the wonderful people I have had in my life. Those friendships made me a much stronger man today.
