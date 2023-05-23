Can constipation be cured without laxatives?

Q: Is there a way to cure constipation without taking laxatives or prescription drugs every day?

This is one of the questions I get asked a lot as a gastroenterologist, and I know why.

Constipation, usually defined as having fewer than 3 bowel movements per week, is the most frequent gastrointestinal disorder. And many people don’t want to take meds every day, or are afraid of becoming addicted to laxatives (even if that’s a problem). common misconception).

Here are some “natural” ways to relieve constipation that are backed by science.

increase fiber intake

most adults should consume between 21 and 38 grams of fiber daily. National Academy of Medicine.but there are few people in america do.

Prioritize fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes. whole grain products In addition to increasing your fiber intake, you can also help prevent constipation by making your stool bulkier, softer, and easier to pass.