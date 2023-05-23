African countries face the challenge of protecting girls from HPV

As health workers arrived at Upendo Primary School on the outskirts of Tanzania’s capital, they told the girls, who will turn 14 this year, to line up to get vaccinated. Ms. Quinn Chengo had an urgent whisper consultation with her friends. What was the injection for? Could it be the Covid vaccine? (They had heard rumors about it.) Or was it to keep you from having children?

Chengo was worried, but remembered that his sister had been vaccinated against the human papillomavirus last year. So she got in line. However, she sneaked away and some girls hid behind the school building. When some of Chengo’s friends came home that night, they were confronted with questions from his parents. Parents were worried that it would make their children more comfortable with the idea of ​​having sex—even if some didn’t want to come out and say it right away.

The HPV vaccine, which provides near-total protection against the sexually transmitted virus that causes cervical cancer, has been administered to adolescents in the United States and other developed countries for almost 20 years. However, it is only just beginning to be widely adopted in low-income countries, where 90% of cervical cancer deaths occur.

Tanzania’s experience of misinformation, cultural and religious discomfort, and supply and logistical obstacles are some of the challenges countries face in implementing what is considered a key health intervention in the region. is highlighted.