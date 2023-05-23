Connect with us

Health

Respiratory eukaryotic virome expansion and bacteriophage deficiency characterize childhood asthma

Respiratory eukaryotic virome expansion and bacteriophage deficiency characterize childhood asthma

 


  • Holgate, S. T. et al. Asthma. Nat. Rev. Disease Primers 1, 15025. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrdp.2015.25 (2015).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Juhn, Y. J. Risks for infection in patients with asthma (or other atopic conditions): is asthma more than a chronic airway disease?. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 134, 247–257. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2014.04.024 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bisgaard, H. et al. Association of bacteria and viruses with wheezy episodes in young children: prospective birth cohort study. BMJ 341, c4978. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.c4978 (2010).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Busse, W. W., Lemanske, R. F. Jr. & Gern, J. E. Role of viral respiratory infections in asthma and asthma exacerbations. Lancet 376, 826–834. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(10)61380-3 (2010).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mathioudakis, A. G. et al. Research priorities in pediatric asthma: results of a global survey of multiple stakeholder groups by the pediatric asthma in real life (PeARL) think tank. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. Pract. 8, 1953–1960. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaip.2020.01.059 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Papadopoulos, N. G. et al. Pediatric asthma: An unmet need for more effective, focused treatments. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 30, 7–16. https://doi.org/10.1111/pai.12990 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Esposito, S. & Principi, N. Impact of nasopharyngeal microbiota on the development of respiratory tract diseases. Eur. J. Clin. Microbiol. Infect. Dis. 37, 1–7. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10096-017-3076-7 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Biesbroek, G. et al. Early respiratory microbiota composition determines bacterial succession patterns and respiratory health in children. Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care. Med. 190, 1283–1292. https://doi.org/10.1164/rccm.201407-1240OC (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bosch, A. et al. Maturation of the infant respiratory microbiota, environmental drivers, and health consequences. A prospective cohort study. Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med. 196, 1582–1590. https://doi.org/10.1164/rccm.201703-0554OC (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Teo, S. M. et al. The infant nasopharyngeal microbiome impacts severity of lower respiratory infection and risk of asthma development. Cell Host Microbe 17, 704–715. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2015.03.008 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tsai, M. H. et al. Pathogenic bacterial nasopharyngeal colonization and its impact on respiratory diseases in the first year of life: the PATCH Birth Cohort Study. Pediatr. Infect. Dis. J. 34, 652–658. https://doi.org/10.1097/INF.0000000000000688 (2015).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rosenthal, L. A. et al. Viral respiratory tract infections and asthma: the course ahead. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 125, 1212–1217. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2010.04.002 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jartti, T. & Gern, J. E. Role of viral infections in the development and exacerbation of asthma in children. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 140, 895–906. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2017.08.003 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mikhail, I. & Grayson, M. H. Asthma and viral infections: An intricate relationship. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 123, 352–358. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anai.2019.06.020 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Selby, A. et al. Prevalence estimates and risk factors for early childhood wheeze across Europe: The EuroPrevall birth cohort. Thorax 73, 1049–1061. https://doi.org/10.1136/thoraxjnl-2016-209429 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xepapadaki, P. et al. Contribution of repeated infections in asthma persistence from preschool to school age: Design and characteristics of the PreDicta cohort. Pediatr. Allergy Immunol. https://doi.org/10.1111/pai.12881 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bizzintino, J. et al. Association between human rhinovirus C and severity of acute asthma in children. Eur. Respir. J. 37, 1037–1042. https://doi.org/10.1183/09031936.00092410 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gern, J. E. Rhinovirus and the initiation of asthma. Curr. Opin. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 9, 73–78. https://doi.org/10.1097/ACI.0b013e32831f8f1b (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Holt, P. G. & Sly, P. D. Viral infections and atopy in asthma pathogenesis: new rationales for asthma prevention and treatment. Nat. Med. 18, 726–735. https://doi.org/10.1038/nm.2768 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Guibas, G. V. et al. Distinction between rhinovirus-induced acute asthma and asthma-augmented influenza infection. Clin. Exp. Allergy 48, 536–543. https://doi.org/10.1111/cea.13124 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lejeune, S. et al. Childhood asthma heterogeneity at the era of precision medicine: Modulating the immune response or the microbiota for the management of asthma attack. Biochem. Pharmacol. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bcp.2020.114046 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Brasier, A. R. Identification of innate immune response endotypes in asthma: implications for personalized medicine. Curr. Allergy Asthma Rep. 13, 462–468. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11882-013-0363-y (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Skjerven, H. O. et al. Virus type and genomic load in acute bronchiolitis: Severity and treatment response with inhaled adrenaline. J. Infect. Dis. 213, 915–921. https://doi.org/10.1093/infdis/jiv513 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wylie, K. M. The virome of the human respiratory tract. Clin. Chest Med. 38, 11–19. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ccm.2016.11.001 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mitchell, A. B., Oliver, B. G. & Glanville, A. R. Translational aspects of the human respiratory Virome. Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med. 194, 1458–1464. https://doi.org/10.1164/rccm.201606-1278CI (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, Y. et al. Altered respiratory virome and serum cytokine profile associated with recurrent respiratory tract infections in children. Nat. Commun. 10, 2288. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-10294-x (2019).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Romero-Espinoza, J. A. et al. Virome and bacteriome characterization of children with pneumonia and asthma in Mexico City during winter seasons 2014 and 2015. PLoS One 13, e0192878. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0192878 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rose, R., Constantinides, B., Tapinos, A., Robertson, D. L. & Prosperi, M. Challenges in the analysis of viral metagenomes. Virus Evol. 2, vew022. https://doi.org/10.1093/ve/vew022 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Potaczek, D. P. et al. Development and characterization of DNAzyme candidates demonstrating significant efficiency against human rhinoviruses. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 143, 1403–1415. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2018.07.026 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Papadopoulos, N. G. et al. Promising approaches for the treatment and prevention of viral respiratory illnesses. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 140, 921–932. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2017.07.001 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Divya Ganeshan, S. & Hosseinidoust, Z. Phage therapy with a focus on the human microbiota. Antibiotics (Basel) https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics8030131 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Reche, I., D’Orta, G., Mladenov, N., Winget, D. M. & Suttle, C. A. Deposition rates of viruses and bacteria above the atmospheric boundary layer. ISME J 12, 1154–1162. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-017-0042-4 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Randall, R. E. & Griffin, D. E. Within host RNA virus persistence: mechanisms and consequences. Curr. Opin Virol. 23, 35–42. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.coviro.2017.03.001 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Coyte, K. Z., Schluter, J. & Foster, K. R. The ecology of the microbiome: Networks, competition, and stability. Science 350, 663–666. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aad2602 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Manrique, P., Dills, M. & Young, M. J. The human gut phage community and its implications for health and disease. Viruses https://doi.org/10.3390/v9060141 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lim, E. S. et al. Early life dynamics of the human gut virome and bacterial microbiome in infants. Nat. Med. 21, 1228–1234. https://doi.org/10.1038/nm.3950 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Guibas, G. V., Megremis, S., West, P. & Papadopoulos, N. G. Contributing factors to the development of childhood asthma: working toward risk minimization. Exp. Rev. Clin. Immunol. 11, 721–735. https://doi.org/10.1586/1744666X.2015.1035649 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Teo, S. M. et al. Airway microbiota dynamics uncover a critical window for interplay of pathogenic bacteria and allergy in childhood respiratory disease. Cell Host Microbe 24, 341–352. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2018.08.005 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tang, H. H. et al. Trajectories of childhood immune development and respiratory health relevant to asthma and allergy. Elife https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.35856 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • De Sordi, L., Lourenco, M. & Debarbieux, L. “I will survive”: A tale of bacteriophage-bacteria coevolution in the gut. Gut Microbes 10, 92–99. https://doi.org/10.1080/19490976.2018.1474322 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hsu, B. B. et al. Dynamic modulation of the gut microbiota and metabolome by bacteriophages in a mouse model. Cell Host Microbe 25, 803–814. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2019.05.001 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Duerkop, B. A. Bacteriophages shift the focus of the mammalian microbiota. PLoS Pathog 14, e1007310. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.ppat.1007310 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sinha, A. & Maurice, C. F. Bacteriophages: Uncharacterized and dynamic regulators of the immune system. Mediators Inflamm. 2019, 3730519. https://doi.org/10.1155/2019/3730519 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Barr, J. J. et al. Bacteriophage adhering to mucus provide a non-host-derived immunity. Proc. Natl. Acad Sci. USA 110, 10771–10776. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1305923110 (2013).

    Article 
    ADS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Almeida, G. M. F., Laanto, E., Ashrafi, R. & Sundberg, L. R. Bacteriophage adherence to mucus mediates preventive protection against pathogenic bacteria. mBio https://doi.org/10.1128/mBio.01984-19 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Barr, J. J., Youle, M. & Rohwer, F. Innate and acquired bacteriophage-mediated immunity. Bacteriophage 3, e25857. https://doi.org/10.4161/bact.25857 (2013).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Barr, J. J. et al. Subdiffusive motion of bacteriophage in mucosal surfaces increases the frequency of bacterial encounters. Proc. Natl. Acad Sci. U S A 112, 13675–13680. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1508355112 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Van Belleghem, J. D., Dabrowska, K., Vaneechoutte, M., Barr, J. J. & Bollyky, P. L. Interactions between bacteriophage, bacteria, and the mammalian immune system. Viruses https://doi.org/10.3390/v11010010 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Choi, S. et al. Lung virome: New potential biomarkers for asthma severity and exacerbation. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 148, 1007–1015. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2021.03.017 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tzani-Tzanopoulou, P. et al. Interactions of bacteriophages and bacteria at the airway Mucosa: New insights into the pathophysiology of asthma. Front. Allergy https://doi.org/10.3389/falgy.2020.617240 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Megremis, S. et al. Rhinovirus species-specific antibodies differentially reflect clinical outcomes in health and asthma. Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med. 198, 1490–1499. https://doi.org/10.1164/rccm.201803-0575OC (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Holgate, S. T. Innate and adaptive immune responses in asthma. Nat. Med. 18, 673–683. https://doi.org/10.1038/nm.2731 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ardain, A., Marakalala, M. J. & Leslie, A. Tissue-resident innate immunity in the lung. Immunology 159, 245–256. https://doi.org/10.1111/imm.13143 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Baraldo, S. et al. Deficient immune response to viral infections in children predicts later asthma persistence. Am. J. Respir. Crit Care Med. 197, 673–675. https://doi.org/10.1164/rccm.201706-1249LE (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ramette, A. et al. Longitudinal associations between respiratory infections and asthma in young children. Am. J. Epidemiol. 187, 1714–1720. https://doi.org/10.1093/aje/kwy053 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Focosi, D., Antonelli, G., Pistello, M. & Maggi, F. Torquetenovirus: the human virome from bench to bedside. Clin. Microbiol. Infect. 22, 589–593. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmi.2016.04.007 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Young, J. C. et al. Viral metagenomics reveal blooms of anelloviruses in the respiratory tract of lung transplant recipients. Am. J. Transplant. 15, 200–209. https://doi.org/10.1111/ajt.13031 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Abbas, A. A. et al. The perioperative lung transplant virome: torque teno viruses are elevated in donor lungs and show divergent dynamics in primary graft dysfunction. Am. J. Transplant. 17, 1313–1324. https://doi.org/10.1111/ajt.14076 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Siqueira, J. D. et al. Composite analysis of the virome and bacteriome of HIV/HPV co-infected women reveals proxies for immunodeficiency. Viruses https://doi.org/10.3390/v11050422 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mitchell, A. B. & Glanville, A. R. Kinetics of TTV-DNA plasma load: A global measure of immune suppression?. Transplantation 103, 660–661. https://doi.org/10.1097/TP.0000000000002437 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Maggi, F. & Bendinelli, M. Human anelloviruses and the central nervous system. Rev. Med. Virol. 20, 392–407. https://doi.org/10.1002/rmv.668 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Freer, G. et al. The virome and its major component, anellovirus, a convoluted system molding human immune defenses and possibly affecting the development of asthma and respiratory diseases in childhood. Front. Microbiol. 9, 686. https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2018.00686 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Spandole, S., Cimponeriu, D., Berca, L. M. & Mihaescu, G. Human anelloviruses: An update of molecular, epidemiological and clinical aspects. Arch. Virol. 160, 893–908. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00705-015-2363-9 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Thijssen, M. et al. Clinical relevance of plasma virome dynamics in liver transplant recipients. EBioMedicine 60, 103009. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2020.103009 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Andreakos, E., Zanoni, I. & Galani, I. E. Lambda interferons come to light: Dual function cytokines mediating antiviral immunity and damage control. Curr. Opin. Immunol. 56, 67–75. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.coi.2018.10.007 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Contoli, M. et al. Role of deficient type III interferon-lambda production in asthma exacerbations. Nat. Med. 12, 1023–1026. https://doi.org/10.1038/nm1462 (2006).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Baraldo, S. et al. Deficient antiviral immune responses in childhood: Distinct roles of atopy and asthma. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 130, 1307–1314. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2012.08.005 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Megremis, S., Demetriou, P., Makrinioti, H., Manoussaki, A. E. & Papadopoulos, N. G. The genomic signature of human rhinoviruses A B and C. PLoS One 7, e44557. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0044557 (2012).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Antzin-Anduetza, I., Mahiet, C., Granger, L. A., Odendall, C. & Swanson, C. M. Increasing the CpG dinucleotide abundance in the HIV-1 genomic RNA inhibits viral replication. Retrovirology 14, 49. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12977-017-0374-1 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Atkinson, N. J., Witteveldt, J., Evans, D. J. & Simmonds, P. The influence of CpG and UpA dinucleotide frequencies on RNA virus replication and characterization of the innate cellular pathways underlying virus attenuation and enhanced replication. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, 4527–4545. https://doi.org/10.1093/nar/gku075 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gaunt, E. et al. Elevation of CpG frequencies in influenza A genome attenuates pathogenicity but enhances host response to infection. Elife 5, e12735. https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.12735 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jimenez-Baranda, S. et al. Oligonucleotide motifs that disappear during the evolution of influenza virus in humans increase alpha interferon secretion by plasmacytoid dendritic cells. J. Virol. 85, 3893–3904. https://doi.org/10.1128/JVI.01908-10 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Maggi, F. et al. Correlation between Torque tenovirus infection and serum levels of eosinophil cationic protein in children hospitalized for acute respiratory diseases. J. Infect. Dis. 190, 971–974. https://doi.org/10.1086/423143 (2004).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, L. et al. AIDS alters the commensal plasma virome. J. Virol. 87, 10912–10915. https://doi.org/10.1128/JVI.01839-13 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Aderem, A. Systems biology: Its practice and challenges. Cell 121, 511–513. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2005.04.020 (2005).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gao, J., Barzel, B. & Barabasi, A. L. Universal resilience patterns in complex networks. Nature 530, 307–312. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature16948 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Faust, K. & Raes, J. Microbial interactions: From networks to models. Nat. Rev. Microbiol. 10, 538–550. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrmicro2832 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ivaska, L. E. et al. Tonsillar microbial diversity, abundance, and interrelations in atopic and non-atopic individuals. Allergy https://doi.org/10.1111/all.14306 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhou, Y. et al. The upper-airway microbiota and loss of asthma control among asthmatic children. Nat. Commun. 10, 5714. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13698-x (2019).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fazlollahi, M. et al. The nasal microbiome in asthma. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2018.02.020 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rovira Rubio, J. et al. Respiratory virome profiles reflect antiviral immune responses. Allergy 78, 1258–1268. https://doi.org/10.1111/all.15634 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dickson, R. P. et al. Spatial variation in the healthy human lung microbiome and the adapted island model of lung biogeography. Ann. Am. Thora.c Soc. 12, 821–830. https://doi.org/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201501-029OC (2015).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xepapadaki, P. et al. Contribution of repeated infections in asthma persistence from preschool to school age: Design and characteristics of the PreDicta cohort. Pediatr. Allergy Immunol. 29, 383–393. https://doi.org/10.1111/pai.12881 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bacharier, L. B. et al. Diagnosis and treatment of asthma in childhood: a PRACTALL consensus report. Allergy 63, 5–34. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1398-9995.2007.01586.x (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bateman, E. D. et al. Global strategy for asthma management and prevention: GINA executive summary. Eur. Respir. J. 31, 143–178. https://doi.org/10.1183/09031936.00138707 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Luna, P. N. et al. The association between anterior nares and nasopharyngeal microbiota in infants hospitalized for bronchiolitis. Microbiome 6, 2. https://doi.org/10.1186/s40168-017-0385-0 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Thurber, R. V., Haynes, M., Breitbart, M., Wegley, L. & Rohwer, F. Laboratory procedures to generate viral metagenomes. Nat. Protoc. 4, 470–483. https://doi.org/10.1038/nprot.2009.10 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kleiner, M., Hooper, L. V. & Duerkop, B. A. Evaluation of methods to purify virus-like particles for metagenomic sequencing of intestinal viromes. BMC Genom. 16, 7. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12864-014-1207-4 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Duerkop, B. A. et al. Murine colitis reveals a disease-associated bacteriophage community. Nat. Microbiol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-018-0210-y (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Allander, T., Emerson, S. U., Engle, R. E., Purcell, R. H. & Bukh, J. A virus discovery method incorporating DNase treatment and its application to the identification of two bovine parvovirus species. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 98, 11609–11614. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.211424698 (2001).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hosono, S. et al. Unbiased whole-genome amplification directly from clinical samples. Genome Res 13, 954–964. https://doi.org/10.1101/gr.816903 (2003).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lasken, R. S. Genomic DNA amplification by the multiple displacement amplification (MDA) method. Biochem Soc Trans 37, 450–453. https://doi.org/10.1042/BST0370450 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Picher, A. J. et al. TruePrime is a novel method for whole-genome amplification from single cells based on TthPrimPol. Nat. Commun. 7, 13296. https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms13296 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Silander, K. & Saarela, J. Whole genome amplification with Phi29 DNA polymerase to enable genetic or genomic analysis of samples of low DNA yield. Methods Mol. Biol. 439, 1–18. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-59745-188-8_1 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Deleye, L. et al. Performance of a TthPrimPol-based whole genome amplification kit for copy number alteration detection using massively parallel sequencing. Sci. Rep. 6, 31825. https://doi.org/10.1038/srep31825 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ninomiya, M., Takahashi, M., Nishizawa, T., Shimosegawa, T. & Okamoto, H. Development of PCR assays with nested primers specific for differential detection of three human anelloviruses and early acquisition of dual or triple infection during infancy. J. Clin. Microbiol. 46, 507–514. https://doi.org/10.1128/JCM.01703-07 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Madeira, F. et al. The EMBL-EBI search and sequence analysis tools APIs in 2019. Nucleic Acids Res. 47, W636–W641. https://doi.org/10.1093/nar/gkz268 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Brown, C. T., Irber, L. Sourmash: a library for MinHash sketching of DNA. J. Open Source Softw.,. 1(5), 27, https://doi.org/10.21105/joss.00027 (2016).

  • Colwell, R. K. EstimateS: Statistical estimation of species richness and shared species from samples. Version 9. (2013).

  • Jönsson, K. I. Entropy and diversity. Oikos 113, 363–375. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.2006.0030-1299.14714.x (2006).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lou Jost, A. C., and Robin L. Chazdon. in Biological Diversity. Frontiers in Measurement and Assessment. (ed Anne E. Magurran and Brian J. McGill) Ch. 6, (2010).

  • Kurtz, Z. D. et al. Sparse and compositionally robust inference of microbial ecological networks. PLoS Comput Biol 11, e1004226. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1004226 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Brown, K. R. et al. NAViGaTOR: Network Analysis, Visualization and Graphing Toronto. Bioinformatics 25, 3327–3329. https://doi.org/10.1093/bioinformatics/btp595 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

