Swallowable gastric balloon and liraglutide induce weight loss in 18.7% of obese patients

Issuer: Jenka R et al AD01.01. Venue: European Obesity Congress. May 17-20, 2023. Dublin.

Disclosure: Ienca reports that he serves as an advisor to Allurion Technologies.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Obese adults who received liraglutide following the new gastric balloon treatment lost nearly 19% of their body weight in 6 months.

No serious adverse events were reported during the study. According to the speaker, swallowable gastric balloons combined with GLP-1 receptor agonists induced an average weight loss of about 19% in overweight or obese adults. Results of a multicenter study presented at the European Obesity Society showed that 181 overweight or obese adults received a swallowable gastric balloon (Elipse, Allurion Technologies) that could pass through the body without the need for surgery. rice field. followed by liraglutide (Saxenda, Novo Nordisk). At the end of the study, the cohort had lost 99.4% of their excess body weight and their mean BMI had decreased by 6.4 kg/m3.2 There were no serious adverse events.





“Additional GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy is feasible, safe and effective for all patients treated with the Alrion Balloon Program when additional weight loss is required or to maintain weight maintenance. is.” Dr. Roberta Jentz, Helio of the Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic in Rome said: Roberta Jentz

Researchers enrolled 181 adults (80.1% female, mean BMI, 33.7 kg/m3) from three international obesity centers.2). All participants received a swallowable gastric balloon at baseline. Liraglutide therapy was added to treatment 4 to 16 weeks after receiving the balloon. Adults were followed for at least 6 months. Weight loss, percent total weight loss, percent excessive weight loss, BMI reduction, and adverse events were collected. Liraglutide was added to treatment because 52.6% of the cohort had inadequate weight loss with gastric balloons alone, 29% had reduced satiety with balloons, 16% wanted to further accelerate weight loss, and 2.4% had diabetes control. Met. %. The average duration of liraglutide therapy was 4.1 months. From baseline to 4 months, the cohort lost an average of 13.9% of total body weight and 74.3% of excess body weight. The average BMI reduction after 4 months was 4.5 kg/m3.2. From baseline to the end of liraglutide therapy, the participant lost an average of 18.7% of his total body weight, his 99.4% of his excess weight, and his average BMI decreased by 6.4 kg/m.2. “We found it surprising that two treatments with the same mechanism of action, when combined at the right time, complement each other so well,” Jenka said. “The results showed that the patients who participated in the study reached an average total weight loss of almost 19% after about eight months. We conclude that sustainability can be further enhanced.” Most balloon-related adverse events such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain were managed with pharmacotherapy. Of the cohort, 1.1% had an intolerance requiring gastric balloon removal, 0.5% reported gastric distension, and 0.5% showed early balloon deflation. Adverse events requiring discontinuation of liraglutide were tachycardia or chest pain in 1.1% of the cohort and gastrointestinal symptoms in 1.1%. Prof Jenka said further research is needed to see if the weight loss achieved in the study can be maintained over time.

