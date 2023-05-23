Unleashing the power of vaccine delivery to target a resurgence of measles

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) are not just childhood diseases. These are highly contagious diseases and can seriously affect infants and young children. Fortunately, we have the power to prevent these diseases. MMR vaccine And maintaining high vaccine uptake is critical to protecting individuals and communities from epidemics.

Officials of the United Kingdom Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) recently reported A worrying increase in measles cases across the UK. Forty-nine cases were reported between January and April 2023, exceeding the total of 54 recorded throughout 2022. Most cases are concentrated in London, but measles cases have also been detected across the country, some of which are linked. to travel abroad.

These alarming statistics reveal a downward trend in childhood measles vaccination coverage in recent years. According to official data, only 89% of children in the UK at age 2 have received their first dose of the MMR vaccine, and only 85% have completed the recommended two doses by age 5.

These rates are well below the World Health Organization (WHO) target of 95 percent coverage required to achieve and sustain disease elimination. Measles is so contagious that even a small reduction in intake can cause an outbreak, so maintaining this goal with two doses is recommended to prevent such outbreaks. is important.

Why has vaccination coverage declined in recent years?

The number of reported measles cases decreased in 2020, possibly as a result of social distancing and lockdown measures put in place to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As a result of the reduced number of cases, measles is no longer seen as a persistent threat and vaccination may have become less important. There are children who, for various reasons, did not receive routine vaccination during the pandemic and still need to be supplemented with critical doses. Reluctance to vaccinate may also be a factor, but pressures on primary care and fewer visits to health care facilities may also be contributing to lower vaccination coverage.

Fragmentation of responsibility for vaccines (general practitioners provide preschool vaccines, while the UK’s NHS commissions school-age services) has been suggested as another reason. Inconsistent call and recall procedures between GP practices have also been cited as a factor. Research has shown that parents and caregivers do not always find it easy to access vaccination services at GP’s offices for reasons such as scheduling appointments, availability, or conflicting child care responsibilities. . Some families may not be registered with a family doctor, but balancing work and family responsibilities may make it difficult for some parents to miss work to attend appointments.

What is the role of Congress (and legislators) in increasing adoption?

Although the Council is not directly responsible for commissioning or implementing vaccine programs, unique position Understand the health needs of local populations and support vaccination services to reach them.

This is done by helping immunization teams to work with frontline services such as medical visitors and children’s centres, and by supporting ad hoc immunization clinics in under-vaccinated areas. There is a possibility that it will be Through social media and a wide range of public health campaigns, we can make people aware of the importance of vaccination and counter all the misinformation out there.

In many areas, school-based immunization programs operate separately from the May 19 Healthy Children Program service, but that is not the case. The Stockport Incident Here, the HPV, 3-in-1 booster for teens, MenACWY vaccine program is offered by School Nursing Services.

Elsewhere, at Tower Hamlet, the council has aimed to be innovative in the way it promotes the benefits of influenza and routine immunizations to children and their families. This includes the use of online videos translated into community languages.

City councilors can act as advocates for the field by working with public health and school nursing teams to promote vaccine availability. This includes innovative ways of embedding important immunization messages within communities, such as using videos, social media, and holding community stakeholder events as part of broader regional reviews of vaccine uptake. Finding may include:

How can this downward trend be reversed?

The good news for parents and caregivers is that the MMR vaccine is highly effective and it’s not too late to ensure your child (or adult) receives this protection. Given the declining vaccination coverage, parents are encouraged to contact their GP to verify their child’s vaccination status and to arrange the required dosage. Parents can also refer to their child’s personal health record, commonly known as the Red Book, for immunization information.

By notifying parents when their child’s vaccination deadline is approaching or has passed, vaccination levels can be increased. Providing vaccines in more accessible locations, such as family hubs and pop-up clinics, can also expand vaccination opportunities and reach underserved populations. Providing posters and leaflets in different languages ​​and formats is also key to reducing barriers to access. Health professionals (health visitors, school nurses, general practitioners, etc.) play an important role in addressing vaccination concerns and providing accurate information.

Surveillance and response to the outbreak are critical components of widespread adoption, and Congress and its partners can play a key role. Enhanced surveillance systems can identify areas with low vaccination coverage and develop evidence-based strategies to increase coverage. Continuous monitoring of vaccination coverage and disease incidence will enable health protection teams to assess the impact of any intervention and make informed decisions for the future.

Where next?

By boosting the uptake of the MMR vaccine at the national level, we can work towards putting these diseases in the history books. The City Council is uniquely positioned to understand the health needs of local residents and support vaccination services reaching them. If we can increase vaccination coverage, we can reduce disease and save lives.