More than 800 million people worldwide could suffer from back pain by 2050: report





More than 800 million people worldwide are likely to suffer from back pain by 2050, a 36% increase from 2020, according to an analysis published in the journal Lancet Rheumatology. More than 500 million cases of back pain have been recorded since 2017, according to the 2021 Global Burden of Disease Study Analysis study. Additionally, approximately 619 million cases of back pain occurred in 2020. Researchers at the University of Sydney say data collected over 30 years show that the rise in back pain is shifting to Asia and Africa. Their findings, based on data from 1990 to 2020 from more than 204 countries, show that the number of cases of back pain is increasing, largely due to population growth and an aging population, with 843 million people by 2050. showed a model suggesting that people suffer from back pain. of the population. Since back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the continued lack of a consistent approach to treating back pain and limited treatment options have led researchers to suspect that this could lead to a medical crisis. The researchers added they were concerned. Professor Manuela Ferreira, lead author of Sydney Musculoskeletal Health, an initiative of the University of Sydney, Sydney Regional Health District, North Sydney Region, said: “Our analysis suggests that back pain is on the rise worldwide and that there is a huge impact on health care systems. It shows that they are applying pressure,” he said. health district. “We need to establish a national, consistent approach to research-based back pain management,” added Ferreira. At least one-third of the disability burden associated with low back pain was due to occupational factors, smoking and being overweight. There is a widespread misconception that back pain primarily affects working-age adults. “The Ministry of Health cannot continue to ignore the high prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, including low back pain, which have significant social and economic impacts, especially considering the cost of treatment. “Now is the time to learn about the high burden and effective strategies to deal with it. ‘It’s time to act,'” said Alarcos Cieza, Unit Head of the World Health Organization. clock: Motorola Edge 40 5G launch update: Pricing, features and specs of the ‘slimest’ 5G smartphone clock: Cannes 2023: boAt co-founders Aman Gupta, Sunny Leone, influencers Dolly Singh and Niharika NM, BLACKPINK’s Jenny attend Cannes Film Festival

