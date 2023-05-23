30 day anti-inflammatory breakfast plan for weight loss

These recipes are packed with at least 6 grams of dietary fiber and nothing more 575 calories Quantity per serving, so you can enjoy a healthy breakfast every day this month. These low-calorie, high-fiber meals support weight loss (if that’s your goal) and work. anti-inflammatory ingredient Flavorful, nutritious berries, avocados, nut butters, whole grains and more. Additionally, curbing inflammation levels can help relieve troublesome symptoms. symptoms Stiff joints, high blood pressure, digestive problems, etc. Recipes like bilcher muesli and chickpea and potato hash are delicious treats to look forward to every morning.



birch muesli

Photographer: Jen Cozy, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall



Named after a Swiss doctor, Bircher Muesli features fresh apples, lemon juice and nuts. Add chia seeds to this refreshing combo, omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fiberFinish the version by mixing in fresh berries for color and flavor.







strawberry chocolate smoothie

Satisfy your chocolate cravings with this creamy, rich strawberry chocolate smoothie. It’s a luxurious taste that makes you want to eat it as a dessert.







chickpea and potato hash

Cook eggs over chickpea and potato hash. If you prefer hard eggs, cook for a few more minutes. Serve with warm pita bread, cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.







Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burrito

Stocking your freezer with flavorful bean burritos means you’ll always have a satisfying plant-based meal for to-go breakfast on busy mornings or a quick campfire meal to take to the campsite. increase. The vegan breakfast filling is made with tofu and is made to mimic scrambled eggs. Toss beans, vegetables and salsa for a delicious and satisfying meal.







Strawberry and yogurt parfait

Alexandra Sitzman



This strawberry parfait recipe is an easy breakfast that combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola. Pack parfaits in mason jars for a healthy breakfast on the go.







baked banana nut oatmeal cup

Muffins and oatmeal come together in these moist and delicious grab-and-go oatmeal cups.







Spinach and avocado smoothie

This healthy green smoothie is super creamy with frozen bananas and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store in the refrigerator until you need the vegetable fortification.







california style breakfast sandwich

Evan of Normandy



This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich is ready in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocados combine with crunchy onions and sprouts for a hearty, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.







English muffins with peanut butter and chiaberry jam

Adding chia seeds to a simple ‘jam’ topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.







west coast avocado toast

A healthy vegan lunch idea with hummus, sprouts and avocado on sprouted whole grain bread. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your supermarket.







fruit & yogurt smoothie

This easy fruit smoothie recipe requires only three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice, and frozen fruit. Combine fruits every day for a healthy breakfast or snack that you won’t get tired of.







blueberry banana overnight oats

Combining blueberries, sweet bananas and creamy coconut milk turns your daily oatmeal into the ultimate vegan overnight oats. Make up to 4 jars at a time and store in the refrigerator for an easy to-go breakfast throughout the week.







Put anti-inflammatory beans on your toast

Photographer: Jen Cozy, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall



This beans on toast recipe is inspired by a traditional British breakfast of saucy baked beans sprinkled on toast. Now add the mushrooms. This adds texture and enhances the flavor of the dish.mushrooms are filled with selenium, an antioxidant that may help reduce inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-rich ingredients, such as the fiber in multigrain bread and capsaicin in chili powder, also provide additional anti-inflammatory benefits. Use multigrain bread to soak up the sauce. Serve with scrambled eggs or fried eggs.







pineapple green smoothie

Use ripe bananas in this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach, and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds contain healthy omega-3 fats, fiber, and a small amount of protein for added nutritional value.







peanut butter protein overnight oats

Powdered peanut butter is a convenient grocery staple that makes the perfect vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. This recipe can be doubled or tripled by him to prepare a week’s worth of breakfasts, or breakfasts for the whole family.







strawberry blueberry banana smoothie

With strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, the smoothie is subtly sweet and totally kid-friendly, even though it’s packed with hemp seed protein. Pre-freezing the fruit will enhance the frosty texture of the blend.







apple cinnamon overnight oats

Just mix rolled oats with almond milk for a few minutes in the evening, and you’ll have an early start to a healthy breakfast the next morning. In the morning, top your oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at a time and store in the refrigerator for an easy to-go breakfast throughout the week.







sweet potato, corn and black bean hash

A quick and easy hash is the perfect one-pot meal for nights when getting dinner on the table early is a priority.







chocolate peanut butter protein shake

This creamy, high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a banana milkshake with chocolate and peanut butter. You don’t even need to add protein powder, thanks to the natural protein found in soy milk, Greek yogurt, and peanut butter.







muesli with raspberries

Start your day with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.







Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats and Bananas

It takes just minutes to prepare these overnight oats. Now you can pack four healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal prep breakfast recipe.







White Bean and Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white kidney beans are a fiber-rich, creamy topping that’s perfect for crispy toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.







basic overnight oats

Jennifer Cozy



A simple base for a quick breakfast, this recipe requires just mixing and sitting. Whether savory or sweet, mix it up with your favorite toppings to create a breakfast worth waking up to.







spinach and egg tacos

Johnny Autry



Combine hard-boiled eggs with spinach, cheese and salsa for an easy and flavorful breakfast. The mashed avocado adds a creamy element, while a squeeze of lime juice adds tartness.







Shakshuka (poached eggs in spicy tomato sauce)

Shakshuka is a vegetable-filled meal featuring eggs cooked in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. It is often eaten for breakfast or lunch in North Africa and the Middle East.







berry orange chia pudding

Jason Donnelly



Mix together this berry-orange chia pudding before heading to bed to add a delicious shake-up to your morning routine. A great source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds are combined with creamy coconut milk, berries and orange juice for a hint of sweetness and tartness. Chia seeds transform overnight to create a rich, creamy pudding that’s perfect for a healthy breakfast.







Flavorful Oatmeal with Cheddar Cheese, Collards and Eggs

Have you tried flavorful oats yet? This is a nice change from oatmeal’s usual sweet serving method, plus it’s packed with veggies. Serve with hot sauce if desired.







Jason Mraz’s Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe edible in a glass, the musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and sprouted flax or chia seeds.







Creamy Wheatberry Hot Cereal

This warming whole grain hot cereal recipe combines cooked wheat berries with rolled oats, fruit and nuts for a fiber-rich breakfast. Using a microwave speeds up the preparation, especially if you thaw frozen cooked wheat berries in the refrigerator overnight.







Quinoa and chia oatmeal mix

Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Just keep it on hand and cook just the amount you need when your hot breakfast is ready. A serving of hot cereal contains 6 grams of fiber, which is almost a quarter of your daily intake.



