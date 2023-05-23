swimming and cycling.Which is the best workout for weight loss | Health





Not everyone enjoys going to the gym for a variety of reasons, from boredom to fear of criticism. But the good news is that there is no shortage of fun fitness activities you can do to improve your overall health, such as swimming, biking, dancing, rock climbing, sports, and hiking. Not only can these activities be continued as a hobby, they are also great for your mental health. Swimming and cycling are excellent aerobic exercises and have many health benefits for your cardiovascular health and overall fitness level. Many of us may have tried these two activities as children. (Please also read: brisk walking and jogging. Which one is better for weight loss? expert opinion) Both swimming and cycling are effective activities that burn calories. But even research says that an hour of swimming burns more calories than cycling because it uses multiple muscle groups. (Pixabay) If you’re thinking of giving either of the two a try, here are the workout benefits explained by Dr. Neha Gill PT, senior physiotherapist at Cloud Nine Hospital Group, Chandigarh. Benefits of Swimming: Cheaper to Pursue than Cycling Swimming is a total body workout and a sport that must be learned before pursuing it. Swimming requires muscles from head to toe, including the core, arms, shoulders, back and legs. Thus promoting overall strength and endurance. In terms of cost, swimming equipment is cheaper than cycling. In terms of health benefits, this is very low-intensity aerobic exercise. Therefore, people of all ages can do it. All they need is training. It is also non-invasive and can be performed by people with soft tissue or joint injuries. Recently, aquatic therapy and hydrotherapy have also become popular for therapeutic purposes. Water properties such as buoyancy can be used as support or resistance. Therefore, people with neurological disorders can also take advantage of it. Disadvantages of swimming Swimming also has its own drawbacks. For example, overuse injuries to common body parts such as shoulders and knees can occur when intense training is extensive. Another drawback is that the chemicals used in pools for hygiene purposes can cause dry skin, itchy nose and red eyes. Advantages and disadvantages of cycling Then move on to cycling. This is also low-impact aerobic exercise. Cycling is a sport that most people know and have practiced as a child. Therefore, this activity does not require much training. However, cycling gear is more expensive than swimming. It can also be done by trained people of all ages. However, it is not recommended if you are injured. Cycling primarily focuses on the lower body, such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, with less emphasis on the upper body. There are also disadvantages, such as the danger of falling and collisions. Repetitive movements often strain the muscles in the hips and knees. lose weight with swimming and cycling Both swimming and cycling are effective activities that burn calories. But even research says that an hour of swimming burns more calories than cycling because multiple muscle groups are used. “Swimming and cycling are both great forms of exercise with amazing health benefits. Swimming is a low-impact aerobic exercise that is a total body workout, whereas cycling focuses primarily on the lower body. “Also, when talking about weight loss, swimming is a better option. But bicycling is easier and more convenient than swimming. It’s the best option for your life.Every individual is different and you need to think about what works best for you,” says Dr. Gill.

