HIV infections continued to slow nationwide in 2021, CDC reports

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the pace of new HIV infections in the US will continue to slow in 2021. annual report On Tuesday, this suggested trends that had already begun to decline before the COVID-19 pandemic continued to improve in the wake of the pandemic.

About 32,100 Americans became newly infected with HIV (the causative virus). AIDS — The CDC estimates that the number of infected people in 2021 is down 12% from about 36,500 in 2017.

Numbers are from agency National HIV surveillance systemanalyzes data collected from local health departments regarding routine inspections.

after many years stagnant progress In fighting the epidemic, officials welcomed signs of a slowdown in annual HIV cases Looking ahead to 2019.However, the HIV test at that time plummeted In the middle of the first year of 2020 COVID-19raises concerns that diagnosis will be missed and should be tracked.

“The continued impact of the pandemic on HIV testing, diagnosis and treatment varies by jurisdiction, with some jurisdictions recovering more slowly than others. , levels of treatment are still below pre-COVID-19 levels,” the CDC said in a report.

Behind the decline

The agency estimates the decline is largely due to a slowdown in new cases among young gay and bisexual men. About 6,100 teens and young people aged 13 to 24 will be infected in 2021, down from 9,300 in 2017.

Within this group, HIV infections also decreased across multiple racial and ethnic groups. However, as of 2021, the estimated annual number of infected young gay and bisexual men, black and Hispanic, was still higher than that for white men.

“The decline in HIV prevalence among young people, including young gay and bisexual men, shows what is possible. We need to scale progress to everyone,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC National HIV Center. A viral hepatitis, sexually transmitted disease and tuberculosis prevention official said in a statement:

New HIV infection rates continue to be highest among Americans aged 25-34, followed by those aged 35-44. Neither group changed significantly enough to reach statistical significance from 2017.

Among all age groups examined in the report, the rate of new infections among blacks declined, but was still much higher than among Latinos, whites, and Asians.

“In 2021, blacks/African Americans made up about 12% of the U.S. population, but accounted for 40% of new HIV infections. Whites made up 61% of the U.S. population, It accounted for 26% of those living with HIV.”New HIV infections are on the rise,” the report’s authors said.

Gap between care and prevention

Separate CDC report A report released on Tuesday, examining trends in care for people living with HIV, analyzed from various databases, shows that progress continues to fall short. federal goal.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans newly diagnosed with HIV will not receive further medical care for the infection within a month of their result.

More than one-third of people living with HIV were not living with HIV at the end of 2021 virus suppressionThis means that the virus in the body has not been treated to undetectable levels.

An estimated 1.2 million Americans also participate one of the risk groups The CDC says it could benefit from: Pre-exposure prophylaxisor PrEP, drugs stop getting HIV By sex or drug injection. Of those, only 30% are prescribed PrEP.

This is more than double the level Recorded in 2017At that time, only about 13% of those who could benefit from PrEP received a prescription, well below the 50% target set by the agency for 2025.

Prescription disparities by race and ethnicity also persist. An estimated 11% of blacks and 20% of Latinos who could benefit from PrEP were prescribed the drug, compared with 78% of whites.

Dr. Robin Nebrett Fanfare, acting director of the CDC’s HIV Prevention Division, said in a statement: “At least three people in the United States are infected with HIV every hour, but in this day and age there is more effective treatment than ever before. We have options for prevention and treatment.” .

trending news