Global Analysis Reveals Increase in Back Pain Cases

Analysis of more than 30 years of data shows that the number of cases of back pain is rising, with 843 million people expected to suffer from back pain by 2050, largely due to population growth and an aging population. It is modeled as

As back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide, researchers fear this could lead to a medical crisis as treatment options continue to be lacking and treatment options are limited. are doing.

In Australia, the number of cases is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2050. The landscape of back pain cases is changing, with the largest increases in back pain cases occurring in Asia and Africa.

The survey results are Lancet rheumatology This is the new Global Burden of Disease (GBD) survey for 2021.

Our analysis reveals that back pain is on the rise worldwide, putting tremendous pressure on healthcare systems. We need to establish a national, consistent approach to research-based back pain management. “

Professor Manuela Ferreira, lead author of Sydney Musculoskeletal Health, an initiative of the University of Sydney, Sydney Regional Health District and North Sydney Regional Health District

Professor Ferreira, who is based at the Colling Institute in Sydney, said: “Today, back pain is a reactive response. Australia is a world leader in back pain research. We can set an example in prevention.”

This study revealed several milestones in low back pain cases. Since 2017, back pain has affected more than 500 million people.

In 2020, approximately 619 million cases of back pain occurred.

At least one-third of the disability burden associated with low back pain was due to occupational factors, smoking and being overweight.

There is a widespread misconception that back pain primarily affects working-age adults. But the researchers say their study confirms that back pain is more common among older people. Low back pain cases were more common in women than in men.

This is the most comprehensive and up-to-date data available, including global projections and contribution of GBD risk factors to low back pain for the first time. This research was made possible by a joint effort of the University of Sydney, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine (healthdata.org), IHME’s international collaborators, and the Global Alliance for Musculoskeletal Health . (gmusc.com).

“We also know that it can be difficult to interpret these results from low-income to middle-income countries, as most of the available data are from high-income countries. There is an urgent need for population-based back pain and musculoskeletal data from middle-income countries where there is income,” said lead author Professor Lynn March of the Sydney Musculoskeletal Health and Colling Institute.

This study analyzed GBD data from 1990 to 2020 from over 204 countries and territories to map the long-term landscape of low back pain cases. GBD is the most comprehensive picture of mortality and disability across countries, time periods, ages and genders.

This is also the first study used to model the prevalence of future low back pain cases.

“Healthcare systems must cope with the enormous and growing burden of back pain that affects people around the world. We need to do something because there are effective ways to help people in pain,” said Professor Anthony Wolff, co-chair of the Global Alliance for Musculoskeletal Health. It calls for prioritizing addressing the growing burden of systemic diseases.

“The Ministry of Health cannot continue to ignore the high prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, including back pain, which have significant social and economic impacts, especially considering the cost of treatment. Now is the time to address the high burden,” said Dr. Alarcos Cieza, Unit Director, Geneva Headquarters of the World Health Organization.

National guidelines form the basis of low back pain prevention

In 2018, an expert (unrelated to this study) expressed concern in the following article. lancet It made recommendations on the need for global policy change on how best to prevent and manage low back pain, particularly with respect to physical activity and education, to curb the increase in inappropriate treatment.

However, little has changed since then. Common treatments recommended for back pain are of unknown or proven ineffective. This includes some surgeries and opioids.

Professor Ferreira says there is a lack of consistency in how health professionals manage back pain cases and how the health care system needs to adapt.

“It may come as a surprise to some that current clinical guidelines for the treatment and management of back pain do not provide specific recommendations for older adults.”

“Older people have a more complex medical history than younger adults and are more likely to be prescribed strong medications, including opioids, for back pain management. It can adversely affect a person’s functioning and quality of life.” Because these pain relievers can interfere with other existing medications. This is just one example of why clinical guidelines need to be updated to support health professionals. “

Co-author Katie de Luca, Ph.D., of CQUniversity, says that without appropriate measures, low back pain portends chronic health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health conditions, invasive medical procedures, and significant disability. said it is possible.

“Back pain remains the single greatest cause of disability burden worldwide. The condition has a tremendous socioeconomic impact, and its physical and personal effects directly threaten healthy aging.”