Health
An apple a day reduces frailty risk by 20 percent, study finds
Does eating an apple a day really keep the doctor away? According to new information, the answer is yes study published in a scientific journal this week American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
In this study, researchers tested flavonols (a group of plant compounds) and certain flavonoids against frailty (a condition common in 10 to 15 percent of older adults and characterized by increased risk of falls, fractures, and other conditions). We set out to better understand the role of Disability, hospitalization, death.
CottonBro Studio/Pexels
“There may be some justification for the old saying, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor (or the infirm) away,'” the authors said in a statement. “Our results suggest that for every 10 mg increase in flavonol intake per day, the chance of frailty is reduced by 20 percent.”
How can people protect themselves from frailty? “One medium-sized apple contains about 10 mg of flavonols, so an individual should consume 10 mg of flavonols per day. You can easily take your dose,” the authors said.
Plant foods that reduce the risk of frailty
The study was conducted by researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School (and its affiliate, Hebrew Senior Life), and the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute on Aging.
In this study, one of the first comprehensive community-based investigations into the role of dietary flavonoids in frailty prevention, researchers used data from the Framingham Heart Study offspring cohort to examine the association between flavonoid intake and frailty development. examined gender.
The study included a total of 1,701 participants who were frail at onset. The researchers followed these people for 12 years and determined that 13.2 percent of them developed frailty using the Fried Frailty Phenotyping test.
“Although there was no significant association between total flavonoid intake and frailty, higher intakes of flavonols (a subclass of flavonoids) were associated with lower odds of developing frailty. said co-authors Dr. Shivani Thani and Courtney L. Miller. said in a statement, Dr.
James Trenda/Unsplash
In addition to apples, researchers have found blackberries and more. Plant foods high in quercetin, a specific flavonoid Most effective in mitigating frailty risk.
“In particular, higher intakes of the flavonoid quercetin were most strongly associated with frailty prevention,” the authors said. “The data suggest that specific subclasses of flavonoids may have the most potential as dietary strategies for frailty prevention.”
People can use these findings to reduce their frailty risk by consuming more apples and blackberries, but additional studies targeting racially and ethnically diverse participants are available. Research points out that research is needed.
Plant Protein Reduces Frailty Risk
In a recent study, researchers chose to focus on flavonoids to better understand diets for frailty risk that typically focus on protein intake.
How effective is plant protein in reducing the risk of frailty? 2022 study published in scientific publication Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia, and Muscle We found that replacing animal protein with plant protein significantly reduced the risk of frailty in older women.
unsplash
In this studyA comprehensive analysis was performed using data from over 85,000 women aged 60 and over who participated in the Nurses’ Health Survey. This study is very important because it is one of the largest studies focused on identifying major chronic disease risk factors in women.
To measure dietary protein intake, the researchers used a meal frequency questionnaire administered during nine follow-up studies from 1980 to 2010. Researchers identified more than 13,000 cases of frailty in total during the study.
As a result, replacing just 5 percent of animal, dairy, or non-dairy animal protein (including meat and egg proteins) with plant protein reduced the risk of frailty by 38 percent, 32 percent, and 32 percent, respectively. A 42 percent reduction was found. , Each. Additionally, the study found that replacing dairy protein with non-dairy animal protein reduced the risk of frailty by 14%.
This study builds on previous work on this subject. Also in 2020, study This study was also conducted using data from the Nurses’ Health Survey to investigate the effects of different diets on frailty risk in older women.
pexels
This particular study focused on three types of diets: plant-based natural food: Alternative Mediterranean Diet, The Diet to Arrest Hypertension (DASH) Diet, and Alternative Healthy Eating Index.
The results of this study suggest that certain dietary elements such as reduced red and processed meat intake, reduced sodium intake, and increased monounsaturated fat and vegetable to saturated fat ratios may be associated with All were found to be associated with reduced risk of frailty.
Read below for the latest vegan news.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
