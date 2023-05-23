Health
mRNA vaccine to treat pancreatic cancer
May 23, 2023
at a glance
- In a small study, a personalized mRNA vaccine against pancreatic cancer elicited a strong anti-tumor immune response in half of the participants.
- The vaccine will soon be tested in large clinical trials. This approach may also treat other deadly cancer types.
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common type of pancreatic cancer and one of the deadliest cancers. Despite current treatments, only about 12% of people diagnosed with this cancer survive five years after treatment.
Immunotherapy (drugs that help the body’s immune system attack tumors) has revolutionized the treatment of many types of tumors. However, to date, they have proven ineffective in PDAC. It is not clear whether pancreatic cancer cells produce neoantigens (proteins that are effective targets of the immune system).
An NIH-funded research team led by Dr. Vinod Balachandran of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) is developing a personalized mRNA cancer treatment vaccine approach. It is designed to allow immune cells to recognize specific neoantigens on the patient’s pancreatic cancer cells. The results of a small clinical trial of their treatment will be announced on May 10, 2023. Nature.
After surgery to remove the PDAC, the team sent tumor samples from 19 people to partners at BioNTech, the company that made one of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. BioNTech performed gene sequencing of the tumor and found proteins that could trigger an immune response. They then used that information to create individualized mRNA vaccines for each patient. Each vaccine targeted up to 20 neoantigens.
Customized vaccines were successfully created for 18 of the 19 study participants. The process from surgery to the first dose of vaccine took an average of about nine weeks.
All patients were given a drug called Atezolizumab before vaccination. This drug, called an immune checkpoint inhibitor, prevents cancer cells from suppressing the immune system. The vaccine was then given in nine separate doses over several months. After the first eight doses, study participants also began standard chemotherapy drugs for PDAC, followed by a ninth booster dose.
Sixteen volunteers remained in good enough health to receive at least some vaccinations. In half of these patients, the vaccine activated potent immune cells (called T cells) that could recognize patient-specific pancreatic cancer. To track the T cells produced after vaccination, the research team worked with Dr. Benjamin Greenbaum’s lab at MSKCC to develop a new computational strategy. Their analysis showed that his T cells recognizing neoantigens were not detected in the pre-vaccination blood. Of the eight patients with strong immune responses, half had T cells targeting multiple vaccine neoantigens.
By 18 months after treatment, cancer had not returned in those who had strong T-cell responses to the vaccine. In contrast, cancer recurred on average within just over a year among those whose immune systems did not respond to the vaccine. In one patient who had a strong response, her vaccine-generated T cells even appeared to clear a small tumor that had spread to her liver. These results suggest that vaccine-activated T cells suppressed the development of pancreatic cancer.
“It is interesting to know that a personalized vaccine could potentially mobilize the immune system to fight pancreatic cancer, which urgently needs better treatments,” Balachandran said. To tell. “It’s also motivating because such a personalized vaccine could be used to treat other deadly cancers.”
Further research is needed to understand why half the people did not develop strong immune responses to personalized vaccines. Researchers now plan to begin large-scale clinical trials of the vaccine.
— By Sharon Reynolds
Related Links
References: A personalized RNA neoantigen vaccine stimulates T cells in pancreatic cancer. Rojas LA, Cessna Z, Soares KC, Orcese C, Pan N, Patterson E, Lim J, Segria N, Guaspu P, Chu A, Yu R, Chandra AK, Waters T, Luan J, Amisaki M, Zebouji A, Ogerel Z , Payne G , Delhovanesian E , Muller F , Lee I , Yadav M , Dobrin A , Thaderain M , Uksha M , Cohen N , Tan L , Bastürk O , Gyonen M , Katz S , Do RK , Epstein AS , Momtars P, Park W, Sugarman R, Vargeese AM, Wong E, Desai A, Wei AC, D’Angelica MI, Kingham TP, Melman I, Mergoub T, Wolchok JD, Shahin U, Tulesi Ö, Greenbaum BD, Jernagin WR , Drevin J, O “Riley EM, Vice President Balachandran. Nature. May 2023 10:1-7. Doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06063-y. Online before print. PMID: 37165196.
Funding: NIH’s National Cancer Institute (NCI). Stand up to cancer. The Lustgarten Foundation; the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation; and the Ben and Rose Cole Charitable PRIA Foundation. The Mark Foundation; the Pershing Square Son Cancer Research Alliance; Pew Charitable Trust; Cycles for Survival; Marie-José and Henry R. Clavis Center for Molecular Oncology. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. imCORE Network; Genentech; Biontech.
