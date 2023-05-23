Energy-Boosting Smoothie Recipes to Revitalize Your Summer Habits





During the transition from spring to summer, as the days get warmer and longer, healthy, nutritious smoothies provide a much-needed lasting boost of energy. Maya Ferrer, registered dietitian, nutritionist, and cookbook author known for her approachable, real food-based solutions, explains why smoothies are a great way to fuel up during the day. bottom. “At my practice, when we work with patients, we think not only about balance, but also about taste, cultural relevance, accessibility and affordability,” she told Good Morning America. . “Smoothies are a great way to combine flavors, not just fruits and vegetables.” A Key Ingredient in Energy-Boosting Smoothies Stock Photography/Getty Images Freshly blended yellow and orange fruit smoothies in glass jars with straws in this undated stock photo. “To balance your smoothie, I recommend thinking about how you incorporate protein and fat into your smoothie,” says Feller. “Protein options include yogurt, skyl, kefir, silken tofu, nuts, and seeds. The protein in smoothies helps balance and slow the absorption of naturally occurring sugars into the bloodstream. It helps.” Additionally, Feller likes to “add fiber from fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds,” with the latter two ingredients acting as “plant-based protein sources.” “Balancing your smoothie gives you sustained energy instead of an elation followed by a sudden low,” she said. Homemade energy smoothie recipe Christine Batter A coffee and date smoothie can give you an energy boost. “Whether you love the convenience of pairing your morning coffee with a protein shake (one less dish to wash) or need a little boost around 3pm, this smoothie will save the day.” writes cookbook author Brittany Mullins with the recipe. Mostly vegetables. “ A hint of coffee flavor and sweetness from frozen bananas and dates combine with vanilla protein powder to make this smoothie feel full and satisfying. Plus, frozen cauliflower rice also has added vegetable nutrients, she said. material

3/4 cup cold brew coffee

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk or oat milk

1/2 cup frozen cauliflower rice

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder (25 grams)

1 Medjool date with holes Combine all ingredients in a high performance blender in the order listed and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy. Christine Batter Ingredients for berries, oats and chia smoothies. Long before oat milk was available in stores, Mullins added rolled oats to smoothies for creaminess and texture. “So while I use oat milk for extra creaminess in this smoothie, I highly recommend adding rolled oats as well,” she writes, along with the recipe in her book Mostly Veggies. “An added bonus here is that the only fruit included is berries, so it’s relatively low in carbs compared to other smoothies.” material

1 cup unsweetened oatmeal or almond milk

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1 tablespoon old fashioned rolled oats

1 1/2 teaspoons chia seeds

1 1/2 tsp hemp seeds

1 teaspoon almond butter

1 cup fresh baby spinach or frozen spinach Combine all ingredients in a high performance blender in the order listed and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy. Meal preparation: Place berries, oats, chia seeds, hemp seeds, almond butter, and spinach in a small freezer bag. Squeeze out excess air. When ready to serve, pour the milk into the mixer and add the contents of the bag. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy. shop: Smoothie packs can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. The recipe above is taken from Brittany Mullins’ MOSTLY VEGGIES. Copyright © 2023 by Brittany Mullins. Photographed by Christine Teig. Used with permission of her Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. tropical kefir fruit smoothie Lifeway Kefir Two glasses of fruit smoothies. Registered dietitian Caroline Margolis shares a simple recipe that incorporates one of Feller’s favorite ingredients: kefir, a protein-rich fermented dairy product. “Done right, with the right ingredients and nutrients, smoothies can be the perfect palette for an energy-boosting snack or breakfast,” Margolis, registered dietitian at Lifeway Foods, told GMA. rice field. “Too little fiber, healthy fats and protein can make your blood sugar unstable and make you feel hungry, and a lack of certain nutrients like potassium and B vitamins can affect energy and energy deficits. may give.” “Kefir and other cultured dairy products fortify smoothies with probiotics and provide gut health and anti-inflammatory benefits. In addition, kefir provides healthy fats and carbohydrates that the body uses for energy and muscle growth. It’s a source of protein needed for recovery and repair,” Margolis added. Preparation time: 5 minutes

Portion:1-2 material

2 tablespoons ginger

1 orange (sliced)

1/2 cup frozen pineapple

1/2 cup fresh strawberries

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1 lemon juice

2 cups lemon whole milk kefir Mix all ingredients and serve. new england dairy Go green fruit & green smoothie. Hilary Warentuk, R.D.N., senior nutrition specialist at New England Dairy, says that GMA is not only great for boosting nutritional value but also reducing food waste by using up forgotten fruits and veggies in the refrigerator. ” gave me a smoothie recipe. “The Go Green Smoothie packs a lot of nutrition into a single glass. This recipe is a great source of protein, calcium, iron, potassium and fiber,” Warentuk said. “Calcium, potassium and fiber are three of the four nutrients commonly deficient in American diets.” Using 1 cup (8 ounces) of real milk, she says, “provides an additional 8 grams of protein and 25 percent of your daily calcium intake. , and contains additional nutrients, such as iron-supplying fruits.” Add vitamin C. “ material

2 cups (about 2 ounces) fresh spinach leaves

1 cup milk

1/2 cup green grapes

1/2 cup honeydew melon, chopped

1/2 cup ice

1 kiwifruit (peeled and chopped)

1 tablespoon honey (adjust to taste)

1 tablespoon unsweetened almond butter

1 tablespoon lime juice Mix all ingredients in a blender. Cover and mix until smooth. Consume immediately. peanut butter jelly protein smoothie kale junkie A smoothie inspired by peanut butter and jelly. Followed by Ferrer’s principles, recipe developer, cookbook author, and KaleJunkie content creator Nicole Keshisian Modic, this smoothie is balanced with protein, fiber, healthy fats, and natural sugars for a healthy dose. Produces a powerful energy boost. “Loaded with fresh blueberries, lightly sweetened with bananas and dates, and packed with protein, this smoothie will be your go-to for the new morning,” says Modic.

I have written In a recipe post shared with “GMA”. material

3 Medjool dates (seeded)

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup frozen cauliflower (optional)

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1 1/2 cups almond milk

Flaxseed powder 1 tablespoon

1 scoop vanilla protein powder or collagen peptides Add all ingredients to a high speed blender and mix. You can add more milk as needed to achieve your desired smoothie consistency. fun!

