CDC estimates that new HIV infections are on the decline in the US, especially among young gay men

The number of new HIV infections in the United States has declined in recent years, largely due to declines among young gay and bisexual men, according to a new report. report From the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that there will be about 32,000 new HIV infections in 2021, down 12% from 2017. Over the same period, the number of annual infections among gay and bisexual men aged 13 to 24 more than doubled (down 34%). The decline in this group accounted for more than half of the overall decline in new infections. Young white gay and bisexual men showed greater improvement than black and Hispanic men, reflecting widespread inequalities in HIV prevention and treatment. Blacks and Hispanics make up a disproportionate share of new HIV infections. And while the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive treatment, has become more common, the CDC estimates that by 2021, relatively few prescriptions will be given to blacks and Hispanics. It is said that there were few. Only 11% of blacks who could benefit from PrEP were prescribed PrEP, compared with 20% of Hispanics and 78% of whites. Overall, the CDC estimates that about 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, but about 1 in 8 people are unaware that they have HIV. Awareness is particularly low among young people, and young people accounted for about 15% of the number of new infections in 2021. “Our nation’s HIV prevention efforts continue to move in the right direction,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wallenski said in a statement. “However, long-standing factors such as systemic inequalities, social and economic marginalization, and residential segregation stand in the way of highly effective HIV treatment and prevention and those who can benefit from it. Efforts to deliver progress swiftly and equitably to all groups must be accelerated and strengthened.” The CDC notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted HIV testing, clinical care services, and case investigations. Improvements were seen in 2020-2021, but some jurisdictions are slow to recover. “Bridging this diagnostic gap will require increased testing efforts and innovative strategies to reach undiagnosed HIV-infected individuals,” the CDC report said.

