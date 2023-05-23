Heart donors from COVID-19 patients are associated with poorer survival





May 23, 2023 – People who receive heart transplants from donors who have had active COVID-19 A new study found that people who received heart transplants from patients without the new coronavirus had a higher risk of dying six months and one year later. “These early trends are sufficiently worrying that heart transplant centers should continue to thoroughly assess and consider the risks and benefits of using hearts from donors during COVID-19 activity. It should be done,” said Shivank Madan, M.D., a cardiologist and principal investigator at the Advanced Research Center. Cardiac Therapy at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City said in a statement: The research publish online May 17th Journal of the American College of Cardiology. evolving problem COVID-19 can cause early signs of heart disease and damage to the heart in potential donors. At this time, there is no clear consensus on the evaluation and use of COVID-19 donors in heart transplantation. previous data Two small studies suggest similar short-term results between patients whose hearts are from COVID-19 infected and non-coronavirus-infected donors. For this analysis, researchers received approximately 61,000 highly sensitive and accurate COVID-19 tests from the United Nations Organ Sharing Network (UNOS) database between May 2020 and June 20222. 7,862 donors were identified. Donors are considered COVID-19 donors if they test positive while in the hospital. Those who tested positive within two days of their organs being harvested were given active COVID-19 status, while those who initially tested positive but became negative before heart donation recently resolved. A new corona status was given. Of the 1,445 COVID-19 donors, 1,017 were classified as ongoing cases and 428 as recently resolved cases. Overall, 239 adult heart transplants met the criteria for this study (150 with active infection, 89 with recently resolved infection). Heart transplant from an active COVID-19 donor was associated with increased risk of COVID-19 death Comparison with heart transplantation at 6 months and 1 yearation From non-coronavirus donors.

At 6 months and 1 year, mortality rates were 13.8% and 23.2%, respectively, for patients receiving COVID-19 donor hearts compared with those receiving non-COVID-19 donor hearts. 7% and 9.2%, respectively, of patients with Heart transplants from recently recovered and non-coronavirus donors had similar mortality rates at 6 months and 1 year. Calling attention and further data “This study highlights the importance of continuous evaluation and perhaps the need for a more nuanced approach to exploiting this new donor pool,” the researchers said.. “Further studies with more patients, longer-term follow-up, and more detailed clinical data are needed to assess the outcome of treatment. [heart transplants] It comes from a donor infected with COVID-19,” they said. Sean Pinney, M.D., chief of cardiology at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in New York City, said, “A careful analysis has shown that hearts received from donors with active or recent COVID-19 have I call attention to the matter,” he said. He agrees with researchers that more research is still needed. “Although there appears to be an indication of harm, I think it would be unwise to draw too many conclusions from the data presented. This analysis does not suggest a possible mechanism to explain the observed increased mortality.” I can’t provide details of the,” Pinney said. . “It’s strange that signs of harm don’t appear until more than three months after transplantation,” he said. “We also don’t know the vaccination status of these recipients or how vaccination affects outcome.” Stated. The Heart Transplant Program “needs to continue to carefully weigh the pros and cons of using these donor organs, keeping in mind that transplant candidates on the list may have a very high mortality rate. Using carefully selected organs from COVID-19 patients would still be in their best interest,” Pinney said.. Alex Leientovic, M.D., medical director of the heart transplant program at New York University Langone Heart Hospital, warned that the study lacked “detailed” data on the viral load of COVID-19 donors. Donors may have higher or lower levels of the virus, but “this study did not go to that level. [detail],” He said.

“a No donor with active COVID-19 will probably be accepted.but someone with New coronavirus test positive, very low [amount of virus]that’s someone I think most centers would hire,” Layentovich said. “I hope that in the future, this problem will become less and less and we can stop making these kinds of decisions,” he said.

