Pediatric clinical trial shows promise in treating peanut allergy in children





Young children suffering from peanut allergies may soon have new treatment options, according to a recently published study, Children’s Health Care of Atlanta. New England Journal of Medicine. Children with peanut allergies must now avoid certain foods or risk having potentially life-threatening reactions. Families face the challenge of peanut allergy, which affects patients as well as their caregivers and other settings, such as school settings where peanuts are largely banned. Dr. Brian Vickery, director of the Food Allergy Program at Children’s Health Care, a co-author of the study, said avoidance techniques are needed to manage food allergies in children under the age of four. “Basically what we tell them is, ‘Be careful.’ Try to avoid exposure to this food,” he said. During the 12-month trial, infants were further desensitized to peanuts by administering trace amounts of peanut protein through skin patches. Decreased chances of having an allergic reaction after incidental contact with peanuts. “This is not going to cure the allergy and make it go away, so you can ditch the EpiPen, just eat peanut butter and do whatever you want like a normal person,” Vickery said. “This is intended to be used while practicing allergen avoidance.” Vickery says that thinking about allergy testing has been around for years, with research showing that feeding peanut products to infants as young as 6, 7, and 8 months old increases their risk of developing peanut allergies with age. Said it changed. 5 is reduced by 80% compared to children who avoid food. “Therefore, early and regular oral intake of peanut protein appears to be a way to prevent the development of peanut allergy in the first place,” he said. “It’s prevention.” There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for infants with peanut allergy. But researchers found that using her Viaskin Peanut Patch from DBV Technologies helped her children under the age of 4, who were diagnosed with peanut allergies, to tolerate peanut exposure more easily. The successful Phase 3 trial will allow manufacturers to submit applications to regulatory authorities for commercial approval of this approach so that it can be used by pediatricians. Vickery said such products would go through months of FDA review and could be available as early as 2024 if manufacturers apply. Pediatric medicine plans to recruit children aged 4 to 7 for clinical trials starting this summer. See the Pediatric Food Allergy Research section below. www.choa.org/foodallergy or email [email protected] for more information. This article was brought to Rough Draft Atlanta through a press partnership with. GPB Newsa non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.

Rough Draft Related Content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roughdraftatlanta.com/2023/05/23/kids-peanut-allergies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos