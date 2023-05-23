Mammography recommendations are subject to change.Here’s what it means for employers

United States in recent times draft health guidelines It marks a big shift for women when it comes to critical cancer screening: Experts now argue that all women should have breast cancer screening every other year starting at age 40, not 50.

Draft guidance released this month by the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) deviates significantly from previous recommendations last released in 2016. This change takes into account data showing that women, on average, have a lower incidence of breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, the population aged 40 to 49 increased by 2% each year from 2015 to 2019.

The change in this policy is dramatic, and experts say it is potentially important for employers tasked with advising workers on their benefits and encouraging them to take positive steps to protect their health. says the house. From monitoring health insurance changes to communicating with employees, the new recommendations offer opportunities for organizations and HR leaders.

First, it’s important to know that these are draft recommendations, not approved guidelines, says Kim Bucky, vice president of customer service at Carmel, Indiana-based benefits management firm Optavice. points out. Employers and others should do the following by June 5: Provide comments on proposed recommendations.

Meanwhile, Bucky said employers should consider how preventive testing is defined in health plans.

“Some plans specifically follow USPSTF guidelines, in which case employers should confirm with carriers that they are prepared to make this adjustment,” she said. If the recommendations are approved, the employer should review the plan briefing and other benefits materials to ensure changes are reflected where appropriate. Bucky notes that not all employers provide too much detail about what tests are covered by preventive care and what age groups are covered, but “provide details.” If so, it needs to be updated,” he added.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks with regards to formal approval, the updated guidelines are an opportunity for organizations to communicate with employees about the latest guidelines and the importance of cancer screening and other preventative care.

“For employers, this is a great opportunity to demonstrate to employees that as an organization, they are educated on current guidelines and want to keep them aware of when they should be screened for breast cancer.” said Christine Ritchie, a family nurse and physician. Regional Vice President of Clinical Leadership at Marathon Health, Inc., an Indianapolis-based medical clinic provider that works with employers.

Ritchie said there is no single way to keep employees informed, so HR and benefits leaders should work with communications departments to discuss multiple ways to share the latest updates. Stated.

“Social media, e-newsletters, snail mail, posters in cafeterias and break rooms, it’s all about what works for your employees,” she says. “The most successful companies employ a variety of strategies to educate their employees.”

Organizations would also be wise to share the importance of having cancer screening and access to other preventative care. That’s because early detection can contribute to significantly improving outcomes for people diagnosed with cancer.

For breast cancer, for example, the USPSTF estimated that new recommendations could prevent at least 1 additional breast cancer death per 1,000 women.

Ritchie said the new guidelines for breast cancer screening are “evidence that best practices continue to evolve, and we need to be nimble and continue to learn what is in the best interest of our patients.” This is true not only for breast cancer, but also for many other screening guidelines, such as colon, lung, and cervical cancer.”

But few Americans take advantage of preventive testing, Bucky said. National Library of Medicine It is estimated that only 8% of Americans receive regular preventive testing.

“I don’t know if it’s because employees don’t understand that these tests are being done for free, or because they’re afraid of what the tests will reveal, but I don’t know if it’s because they’re afraid of what the tests will reveal, but I don’t know if it’s because they don’t understand what the tests will reveal. There is clearly an opportunity to educate about importance and value,” Bucky said. .

Promoting screening is also economically rational for employers, and from a purely money and cent perspective, breast cancer found earlier and at a more treatable stage means better benefits for employers and employees. Both are in a position to save money, she said.

“And certainly employers want their employees and eligible families to be healthy, productive and to be maintained,” she added.