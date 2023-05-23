Reduced oxygen uptake leads to longer life

summary: Researchers have found a correlation between reduced oxygen uptake, or “oxygen limitation,” and increased lifespan in laboratory mice.

The study found that mice in an oxygen-restricted environment lived about 50% longer than those in normal oxygen levels. Oxygen-limited mice also experienced a delayed onset of age-related neuropathy.

However, the exact mechanism by which oxygen limitation extends lifespan has not been established in this study.

This is the first study to demonstrate that ‘oxygen limitation’ extends lifespan in a mammalian model of aging. Mice in oxygen-restricted environments survived approximately 50% longer and delayed the onset of age-related neuropathy. The researchers found that oxygen limitation had no effect on food intake, suggesting other mechanisms extend lifespan in mice.

Researchers have shown for the first time that reduced oxygen uptake, or ‘oxygen limitation’, is associated with increased lifespan in laboratory mice, highlighting its anti-aging potential. Robert Rogers of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA, and colleagues published these findings in a study published May 23 in an open-access journal. PLOS biology.

Research efforts to extend healthy life expectancy have identified many compounds and other interventions, such as the drug metformin and dietary restrictions, that show promising effects in mammals.

Oxygen limitation is also associated Long life Yeast, nematodes, fruit flies, etc. However, its effects in mammals are unknown.

To explore the potential for oxygen limitation to prevent aging in mammals, Rogers et al. used mice bred to age faster than other mice while exhibiting typical signs of mammalian aging throughout the body. A laboratory experiment was performed.

Oxygen-limited mice also had a slower onset of age-related neuropathy.Credit: Neuroscience News

The researchers compared the lifespan of mice living in normal atmospheric oxygen levels (about 21%) with those transferred to a low-oxygen living environment (11%) at four weeks of age. bottom. experience at an altitude of 5000 meters).

They found that mice in oxygen-restricted environments lived about 50% longer than mice with normal oxygen levels, with a median lifespan of 23.6 weeks compared to 15.7 weeks. The onset of symptoms was also delayed in oxygen-limited mice. aging– Associated neurological deficits.

Previous studies have shown that dietary restriction extends the lifespan of the allogeneic rapidly aging mice used in this new study. The researchers therefore suspected that oxygen restriction might extend lifespan simply by increasing the appetite of the mice. However, they found that oxygen limitation did not affect food intake, suggesting that other mechanisms are at work.

These findings likely support the antiaging potential of oxygen limitation in mammals, including humans. However, extensive additional studies are needed to reveal its potential benefits and clarify the molecular mechanisms by which it acts.

“In a mouse model of aging, chronic, continuous hypoxia (11% oxygen, equivalent to that experienced at Everest base camp) increases lifespan by 50% and induces neurasthenia,” said Rogers. It was found to delay the

“Although calorie restriction is the most widely effective and well-studied intervention for extending lifespan and healthy lifespan, this is the first time that ‘oxygen restriction’ has been demonstrated to be beneficial in a mammalian model of aging. .”

overview

Hypoxia extends lifespan and neuronal function in a mouse model of aging

There is widespread interest in identifying interventions that extend healthy life expectancy. Chronic continuous hypoxia delays the onset of replicative senescence in cultured cells and extends lifespan in yeast, nematodes and Drosophila.

Here we asked whether chronic continuous hypoxia is beneficial for aging in mammals.

that we used Ercc1 D/- Given that these mice are born developmentally normal but exhibit anatomical, physiological, and biochemical features of aging across multiple organs, they represent a mouse model of accelerated aging.

Importantly, dietary restriction, the most powerful aging intervention for many organisms, shortens lifespan while it extends it.

We report that chronic, continuous administration of 11% oxygen at 4 weeks of age prolongs lifespan by 50% and delays the onset of neurasthenia. Ercc1 D/- mouse or rat.

Chronic, sustained hypoxia did not affect food intake, nor did it significantly affect DNA damage or markers of aging, suggesting that hypoxia does not merely mitigate proximal effects. is suggested. Ercc1 It acted downstream through an unknown mechanism rather than through mutation.

