Are you a magnet that attracts mosquitoes?The science behind why you get bitten more often than others

Some people feel the so-called “”.mosquito Because they seem to get more than their fair share of bites. There are many popular theories as to why someone is preferred for treats, such as blood type, blood sugar levels, or simply being a woman or a child. However, there are few reliable data to support most of these theories. But there are some clear, science-backed factors that can explain why some people are more prone to being bitten. Mosquitoes are one of the few insects that have evolved a taste for human blood, which makes for an incredibly protein-rich diet. “Mosquito bites are uncomfortable because they’re irritating,” says Dr. Michael Lo, professor of entomology at North Carolina State University. ‘ said. Every year, mosquitoes infect about 400 million people with the dengue virus. In addition to dengue, it also carries viruses such as yellow fever, Zika virus, and chikungunya. In addition to tracking our exhaled carbon dioxide, body temperature and smell, the scientists say that certain people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others because they have higher concentrations of carboxylic acids on their skin. increase. This acid is produced through sebum, the oily layer that covers a person’s skin. Law and his colleagues are working to develop mosquito repellent cloth to prevent these and others from contracting this pesky insect. “We have a wonderful scientist on our team who is a mathematician. He mathematically defines all these parameters and combines them to describe what a mosquito-free cloth looks like. I can,” he said. Scientists at Rockefeller University think the solution might be to manipulate the skin’s microbiome. What’s unclear is whether mosquitoes use these compounds only to seek out humans, or whether scent combinations may make certain individuals “better eaters.” A research team led by Dr. Anandasankar Ray of the University of California, Riverside, set out to unravel the relationships between receptors necessary for attraction to odors on the skin. For example, ethyl pyruvate, which has a fruity scent and is approved as a food flavoring, stopped mosquitoes from being attracted to human hands. But cyclopentanone, which has a minty scent and is licensed as a fragrance, was as effective at luring mosquitoes to baited traps as carbon dioxide. “These potentially affordable ‘mask’ and ‘pull’ strategies can be used in a complementary manner and are ideal solutions for people in Africa, Asia and South America where mosquito-borne diseases are endemic. It has the potential to provide a solution and a much-needed remedy,” Ray said. Understanding the chemicals behind mosquito attraction may one day lead to the development of topical creams. Until then, the CDC and EPA say bug sprays containing DEET are the gold standard, but other products containing picaridin and lemon eucalyptus oil are also highly regarded as mosquito repellants.

