Jin, JW et al. Positive association between chronic cannabis use and cognition in schizophrenic patients. Presentation Location: American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting. May 20-24, 2023. San Francisco.

Disclosure: Jin has not reported any relevant financial disclosures.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: There was a positive association between lifetime cannabis use and cognition in patients with schizophrenia.

This association was not causal. SAN FRANCISCO — Lifelong cannabis use was associated with cognitive function among people with schizophrenia, according to a poster presented at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting. “While there is some data showing a positive association between THC and the development of schizophrenia, recent data on cannabidiol suggest a positive effect, particularly in terms of antipsychotic properties. was of particular interest to me.” Jeff Wang ginmedical doctor, Helio, who was a student at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston at the time of the study, told Helio. “I felt it was an avenue that should be explored more.”





Cannabis use was associated with cognition in patients with schizophrenia.



Jin, now a resident at Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire, and his colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study of 31 hospitalized patients with schizophrenia at the Harris County Psychiatric Center in Houston. Participants completed the Cannabis Abuse Screening Test (CAST), the Creek-McHugh-Schluger-Kellogg (KMSK) Cannabis Scale, and the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). These were used to assess associations between cognition and her 30-day and lifetime. cannabis use. “We found a strong positive association between lifetime cannabis use and cognition,” Jin told Helio. In particular, the MoCA abstraction had important relevance (P. = .021) and direction (P. = .003) score. Positive correlations were also found between lifetime cannabis use frequency and total MoCA scores, abstraction scores, and directional scores. An analysis of 30 days of cannabis use revealed a moderate association between duration of use and verbal MoCA scores, but the association ceased to be significant after further adjustment. Of note, Jin said the relationship has not been determined to be causal, and the findings do not yet have clinical implications. “The research I’m more interested in is the long-term one.” [effects in patients with] Schizophrenia and psychosis,” Jin said of the next steps. “I think we should follow cannabis use Over time, it’s been simplified to knowing exactly what’s in cannabis itself, and a mixture of things we don’t know exactly what’s in cannabis, whether it’s 100% THC or 100% CBD. cease to exist. Not yet legal in Houston. “

